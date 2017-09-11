GHC Baseball team asking for help from the public

The Grays Harbor College baseball team is asking fans, friends, and family to help raise $10,000.

In a Snap-Raise.com campaign, the 2017 GHC baseball team is around halfway to their goal of $10,000.

The team posts, “Your support will help us offer a higher quality experience for all our student-athletes. We are working towards building a championship culture and family, with a Team First approach.”

On the page, they post what the funds will be used for, including new uniforms, travel expenses, field supplies, and facility upgrades.

Donations are tax deductible.