GHC Baseball team asking for help from the public

The Grays Harbor College baseball team is asking fans, friends, and family to help raise $10,000.
In a Snap-Raise.com campaign, the 2017 GHC baseball team is around halfway to their goal of $10,000.
The team posts, “Your support will help us offer a higher quality experience for all our student-athletes. We are working towards building a championship culture and family, with a Team First approach.”
On the page, they post what the funds will be used for, including new uniforms, travel expenses, field supplies, and facility upgrades.
Donations are tax deductible.
Grays Harbor Baseball 2017 Campaign