GHC Baseball recruits hail from GH to Australia

The Grays Harbor College has announced their 2017-2018 recruits for the Chokers Baseball program, with more recruiting underway.
According to the college, “Head Coach Mike Bruner and staff has left no stone un-turned throughout the recruiting process”.
Coach Bruner and Assistant Coach Wayne Kennedy have a team featuring local talent including Grant Larson of Aberdeen and Sawyer Rhoden of Montesano, as well as recruits from Washington, Montana, Hawaii, and pitcher Kai Meuronen from Canberra, Australia.
Justin Barber: Tumwater, WA(Tumwater)- Pitcher/Catcher
Grant Larson: Aberdeen, WA(Aberdeen)- Pitcher
Alex De Caro: Ballard, WA(Ballard)- Pitcher
Dylan Munroe: Miles City, MT(Custer County)- SS/Pitcher
Devin Burleigh: Bremerton, WA(Olympic)- Outfielder
Kasey Seyfert: Glasgow, MT(Glasgow)- Utility
Mac Gross: Glendive, MT(Dawson County)- Catcher/Utility
Jake Roten: Puyallup, WA(Emerald Ridge)- Pitcher/Outfielder
Jon Rice: Puyallup, WA(Emerald Ridge)- Pitcher/Infielder
Sawyer Rhoden: Montesano, WA(Montesano)- Catcher/Utility
Nathan Ridgeway: Bremerton, WA(Olympic)- Pitcher
Jack Hannah: Puyallup, WA(Cascade Christian)- Utility/Pitcher
Jayden Cabbab: Ewa Beach, HI(Damien Memorial)- First Base
Javin Cortez: Kapolei, HI(Damien Memorial)- Pitcher
Kyle Bastrom: Spanaway, WA(Washington)- Utility
Garrett Guffey: Richland, WA(Richland)- Pitcher/Outfielder
Kai Meuronen: Canberra, Australia- Pitcher