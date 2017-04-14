GHC Baseball recruits hail from GH to Australia

The Grays Harbor College has announced their 2017-2018 recruits for the Chokers Baseball program, with more recruiting underway.

According to the college, “Head Coach Mike Bruner and staff has left no stone un-turned throughout the recruiting process”.

Coach Bruner and Assistant Coach Wayne Kennedy have a team featuring local talent including Grant Larson of Aberdeen and Sawyer Rhoden of Montesano, as well as recruits from Washington, Montana, Hawaii, and pitcher Kai Meuronen from Canberra, Australia.

Justin Barber: Tumwater, WA(Tumwater)- Pitcher/Catcher

Grant Larson: Aberdeen, WA(Aberdeen)- Pitcher

Alex De Caro: Ballard, WA(Ballard)- Pitcher

Dylan Munroe: Miles City, MT(Custer County)- SS/Pitcher

Devin Burleigh: Bremerton, WA(Olympic)- Outfielder

Kasey Seyfert: Glasgow, MT(Glasgow)- Utility

Mac Gross: Glendive, MT(Dawson County)- Catcher/Utility

Jake Roten: Puyallup, WA(Emerald Ridge)- Pitcher/Outfielder

Jon Rice: Puyallup, WA(Emerald Ridge)- Pitcher/Infielder

Sawyer Rhoden: Montesano, WA(Montesano)- Catcher/Utility

Nathan Ridgeway: Bremerton, WA(Olympic)- Pitcher

Jack Hannah: Puyallup, WA(Cascade Christian)- Utility/Pitcher

Jayden Cabbab: Ewa Beach, HI(Damien Memorial)- First Base

Javin Cortez: Kapolei, HI(Damien Memorial)- Pitcher

Kyle Bastrom: Spanaway, WA(Washington)- Utility

Garrett Guffey: Richland, WA(Richland)- Pitcher/Outfielder

Kai Meuronen: Canberra, Australia- Pitcher