GH Fire #5 and Elma FD join together to get new equipment

In a press release, Grays Harbor Fire District 5 announced that they have received a joint grant with the Elma Volunteer Fire Department for over $311,234.

According to the post, they found out that they were awarded the money through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. This program is managed through FEMA to assist departments in replacing and purchasing equipment.

The funding will replace equipment such as fire hoses, firefighting nozzles, ground monitors for fighting fires, water valves on the fire engines and heart monitors for the ambulances.

Fire District 5 Chief Prater says “This a great moment for the Fire District and the City of Elma for a couple. This will allow both departments to replace or purchase some outdated critical firefighting and EMS equipment. With this grant, we will be able to work with updated and reliable tools to do the job better and safer without having to ask the citizens to pay even more in taxes and fees. It is also another collaboration between the two departments that continues to show that we can work together to be a better service to the public”.

Chief Tyson Boiling of Elma Fire, “This grant has been a great opportunity for Elma and District 5 to work together for our community. The grant will save our taxpayers money and standardize both agencies equipment to better our response.”

“Through the work of many individuals working together from both sides the needs were identified, and the plans for the grant were developed and written. This grant will be a substantial boost to the departments and a huge benefit to the citizens of east county. Hopefully, this leads to more consolidations together, because joining together we will be in a better place to serve the needs of the people,” Fire District 5 Board Chair Eric Patton.

As part of the funding, 5% matching are required. The Fire District and the City plan to share a portion of the $14,820 for this match.

The District states that this is the first time the two entities have joined together to request grant funding for equipment or services.