GH Fire #5 adds to their donation total

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 report they received over $5000 in donations for December, adding to thousands received through the year from the community.

According to a release from the department, they saw a combined $5000 come from the Druzianich Family Charitable Foundation in Elma, while Invenergy donated another $2,500.

The $2500 from Invenergy is in addition to $5,000 donated earlier in the year from the Satsop Business Park operation.

Fire Chief Dan Prater said “Our fire district has been very lucky to have such a strong support from its community”.

In addition to these donations, during the 2017 racing season at the Elma Fairgrounds, fans donated over $1,600.

Prater tells KXRO that the Fire District hopes to use the donations for technical upgrades to their vehicles.