GGHI survey for local business owners looks to make starting a business easier

If you currently own or operate a local business, Greater Grays Harbor Inc. would like to hear from you.

GGHI, in conjunction with Washington State University Social and Economic Sciences Research Center is conducting online research on the process of starting and operating a business in Grays Harbor and would like to encourage your participation.

“This study will help us learn if there are any business-related policies or procedures that need to be improved to make it easier to start a business in Grays Harbor,” said Dru Garson, GGHI CEO. “The online survey will be followed up in several months with three separate regional focus groups designed to solicit input and feedback and provide specific policy recommendations to our municipal and county elected officials.”

They say the goal of the survey is to gain a greater understanding of the needs of our local business community and make the process of starting a business easier, more efficient, and streamlined.

The survey is designed for current business owners and should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

All responses will remain confidential and completely anonymous.

A link to the survey can be found at bit.ly/ghbusinesssurvey