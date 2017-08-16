GGHI lunch to feature local pilot program on housing

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. will be discussing the Grays Harbor Housing Program at their August Business Forum Lunch.

During the luncheon hosted by Greater Grays Harbor on Tuesday, August 22 from 11:30am – 1pm at the Grays Harbor Country Club, speakers will introduce the plan to business leaders and residents.

The Housing Program through Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services will present the pilot program currently being worked on.

According to GGHI, the pilot project planning is underway and is planned for a January 2018 launch.

Consultants from Advocates for Human Potential are helping to facilitate the planning and system changes needed for the pilot project to be effective, and are funded through a USDA RCDI grant.

The cost for this event with the included lunch is $20 for members of GGHI and $25 for non-members. If you’re interested in attending, please call GGHI at (360) 532-7888 to make a reservation.

To learn more about this pilot project, visit www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.