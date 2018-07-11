GGHI hires Grant Jones as Marketing & Business Development Specialist

Greater Grays Harbor Inc. has added a new Marketing & Business Development Specialist.

In a release, the local economic development groups announced that Grant Jones has been added to their staff.

Dru Garson, GGHI’s CEO said “Grant Jones will be a terrific addition to the Greater Grays Harbor staff and I look forward to the positive energy, fresh ideas, and enthusiasm that he will bring to this position”.

Greater Grays Harbor says that Jones attended the University of Washington and graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and Philosophy. In 2009, Jones founded a popcorn company and grew the KuKuRuZa Gourmet Popcorn brand from concept to 20+ Kukuruza shops around the world and over 10 million dollars in annual revenues.

In 2015, Jones was selected as Washington State’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Garson added, “His background as an entrepreneur, combined with his strong business, finance, and marketing experience will provide him with a solid foundation in his new position.”

Jones currently lives in Shelton.

Jones will be responsible for “coordinating, developing, implementing and monitoring strategies” that are intended to improve the economic health and business climate in Grays Harbor, resulting in the creation and retention of employment opportunities.