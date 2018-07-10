GGHI CEO Dru Garson appointed to child care task force

Greater Grays Harbor CEO Dru Garson was recently appointed to the Child Care Collaborative Task Force by Governor Jay Inslee.

In a release GGHI says the task force brings together the central players in child care including the business community, child care providers, parents, early learning advocates, and lawmakers.

The group is tasked with exploring new options to lower child care costs and increase access for Washington’s working and middle-class families.

“Increased access and availability of affordable child care for working families remains a significant barrier to recruiting and retaining workers, especially in rural communities,” Garson said. “In order to continue to grow our economy and provide employment opportunities for our workers, we need to consider a variety of options and policy recommendations that can help lower costs and attract more child care providers to our communities.”

The group’s recommendations to the Legislature could include suggestions on tax incentives for employer-supported care, opportunities to streamline permitting or licensing requirements to facilitate the development and construction of new child care facilities, or other potential options.

The task force’s first meeting is today and final recommendations to the Legislature must be submitted by November 1, 2019.