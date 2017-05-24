Get a sport physical and help local students at the same time

Local athletes can get their physicals in Elma for $20, and the money will support local students.

Summit Pacific Medical Center tells KXRO that Dr. Shawn Andrews of Elma Family Medicine and her team of volunteers will be providing low cost sports physicals to students of all ages and from all school districts.

Each year, Dr. Andrews gathers a new group of volunteer staff who perform the physicals.

All proceeds benefit the Mitch Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund, a scholarship awarded annually to East Grays Harbor County students in honor of Dr. Cohen.

The sports physicals will take place Monday, June 5 from 4-6 p.m. in the Elma High School Gym.

Appointments are not necessary.

Please make any checks payable to Summit Pacific Medical Foundation.

For more information, call 360-346-2287.