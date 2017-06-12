You get a $5 gift card for discussing issues with local shellfish

Residents impacted by algae that hindered the local shellfish industry are asked to take part in a survey, and get a $5 gift card for their time.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have opened up a survey to anyone from the public who may have been impacted in 2015 fisheries closures.

“We invite anyone who identifies themselves as a member of the coastal communities selected for this study, including but not limited to fishermen, operators, crew, fish processors, processor employees, buyers/first receivers, municipal employees, shoreside business such as lodging, restaurants, fishing and sporting goods suppliers, and others who feel they are part of the community and are affected by HABs.“

In a release, they say that a group of University of Washington researchers at the University of Washington’s School of Marine and Environmental Affairs are conducting the survey.

Currently, they are building a database of those impacted.

By following the link, you will be asked your city and email, and told “We will send you the online survey this summer!“.

Cities currently included are Westport, Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Ocean Shores, Long Beach, Ilwaco, and Chinook, although it gives an option to enter another location.

WDFW says that starting in May 2015; a massive harmful algal bloom (HAB) contaminated seafood along the entire West Coast. This resulted in coastwide harvest closures of shellfish, including local razor clams, as well as fish such as sardines and anchovies.

The survey looks to document the “document the economic, social and cultural impacts of the bloom” in 2015.

“If you or someone you know was impacted by the 2015 fisheries closures, please consider completing this survey!

If you or someone you know is willing to participate in the survey, please contact us via this link:

The information collected in the confidential survey will be used in “improving our understanding of the economic, social and cultural impacts of HABs in coastal fishing communities.

It will also be used to develop strategies for coastal communities to defend against HABs.

Surveys are available on-line, or you can use the link to request a paper version of the same survey be sent to you.

If you prefer a paper survey, contact Anne Baxter at (206) 543-4280 or algbloom@uw.edu and a copy of the survey will be mailed to you.

Any questions you have should be directed to Anne Baxter at (206) 543-4280 or algbloom@uw.edu.

You will be asked to provide your contact information and will be sent a copy of the survey.

“We value and appreciate your time and will compensate participants with a $5 gift card for completing the survey.”

Survey Link