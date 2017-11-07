General Election: Special Districts

Numerous school district seats were open in the General Election, many of them unopposed.

In Aberdeen, Jennifer Durney is leading challenger Devin Backholm 60.36% to 39.64%. Durney was appointed to the seat in June. Backholm also applied to be appointed.

Bill Dyer is leading current Boardmember Jamie Walsh for her seat 61.77% to 38.23%.

Sandra Bielski and Erin Farrer ran unopposed.

In Hoquiam, the only school board contention came from Christie Goodenough and Lisa Zaborac, with Goodenough leading Zaborac 75.95% to 24.05%.

2 Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 seats open this election look to stay with their current boardmembers, as Maryann Welch and Bob Torgerson are currently leading their races.

In Position #2, Melanie Sturgeon is leading current board member Pete Scroggs by 268 votes, 51.76% to 48.24%.

In Public Hospital District #1 races, Georgette Beerbower Hiles is leading Carolyn Wescott 59.24% to 40.76% for a seat on the board.