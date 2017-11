General Election results certified: 35.07% turnout in Grays Harbor

Votes have been certified in Grays Harbor, with many new residents set to take roles in local government.

On Monday, 12 more ballots were added to the General Election vote total, with no more added at certification.

In total, 35.07% of residents turned out in Grays Harbor.

In Aberdeen, Alan Richrod has lost his seat on the City Council to Jerrick Rodgers by a slight margin. Votes in Ward 5 remained at a 75-73 total for numerous counts.

Rodgers will join John Maki and Frank Gordon as new councilmembers. Maki ran unopposed for the seat left vacant by Alice Phelps. Gordon is returning to his former council seat and also ran unopposed.

In Hoquiam, Paul McMillan will return to the City Council, running unopposed for a seat in Ward 1. McMillan lost a bid for his former seat in 2015 and will now be placed in the 2nd Position to represent the Ward. Jim George, also unopposed, will be seated next to McMillan, filling a seat in Ward 2.

Dale Andrews will be joining the Cosmopolis City Council. Andrews won over Dick Keller in a slim race, 214-198.

Andrews previously ran in 2015 for a different council seat, and will fill a position currently held by Johnathon Fisher. Fisher chose not to run for the seat.

Brycen Huff, Jaron Heller, and Joy Iverson will be joining the McCleary City Council.

Kim Cristobal won a seat on the Montesano City Council and has already been sworn in.

In Oakville, Mayor Keith Francis has won the seat he had already been filling. Francis replaced former Mayor Thomas Sims in June.

Susan Conniry will take her seat on the Ocean Shores City Council, joining Steve Ensley and Robert Crumpacker. Conniry will replace current councilman John Lynn, while Ensley will take a seat held by Jackie Farra. Farra chose to run for a different seat than she was holding and lost in the primary.

On the Grays Harbor Community Hospital board, 2 new faces will be seen in the new year. Melanie Sturgeon won a seat over current boardmember Pete Scroggs after the final tally of votes, while former Westport Mayor Michael Bruce was added on Tuesday night.

Bill Dyer will join Jennifer Durney as new members on the Aberdeen School Board. Dyer won over current boardmember Jamie Walsh, while Durney was sworn in to replace Christi Boora.

Tina Miles has won a seat on the Cosmopolis School Board after leading Barbie Smith by 8 votes on certification.

In Pacific County, Steve Jones has lost his seat as Raymond Mayor. Tony Nordin won the race by 25 votes.

Gary Forner will be the new Mayor of Ilwaco. He won over Sam Lund to fill the seat currently held by Mike Cassinelli, according to the City of Ilwaco website.

Pacific County had a 42.58% turnout.

Grays Harbor

November 7, 2017 General Election

Last updated on 11/28/2017 2:45 PM

Number of Precincts 77 Number of Registered Voters 41,123 Total Ballots Counted 14,421 Estimated Ballots Left to Count Next Ballot Count On FINAL Last Tabulated 11/28/2017 2:45 PM Voter Turnout 35.07% Certification Date 11/28/2017

State Measures

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 9,875 72.75% Maintained 3,699 27.25% Total Votes 13,574 100%

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 10,461 77.01% Maintained 3,123 22.99% Total Votes 13,584 100%

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 9,892 72.52% Maintained 3,749 27.48% Total Votes 13,641 100%

County

Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Ken Albert (Prefers Democratic Party) 9,606 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,606

Port

Port District Commissioner 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Jack Thompson 9,792 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,792

Public Hospital

Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Georgette Beerbower Hiles 1,076 58.41% Carolyn Wescott 766 41.59% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,842

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Maryann Welch 5,323 56.75% Dale Hensley 4,056 43.25% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,379

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % John Lester Farra 3,881 42.84% Robert Torgerson 5,179 57.16% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,060

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Melanie Leiann Sturgeon 4,848 52.32% Pete Scroggs 4,418 47.68% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,266

City/Town

Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Tawni Andrews 184 58.97% Dick Murchy 128 41.03% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 312

Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % John J. Maki 219 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 219

Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Tim Alstrom 334 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 334

Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Candidate Vote Vote % Karen Rowe 475 76.61% Janae M. Chhith 145 23.39% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 620

Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Candidate Vote Vote % Alan Richrod 73 49.32% Robert Jerrick Rodgers 75 50.68% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 148

Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11 Candidate Vote Vote % Frank Gordon 234 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 234

City of Cosmopolis Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Paul Chrt 139 33.49% Debra Moran 276 66.51% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 415

City of Cosmopolis Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Richard(Dick) Kellar 198 48.06% Dale Andrews 214 51.94% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 412

City of Elma Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Pat Miller 414 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 414

City of Elma Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % David Blackett 300 63.42% Elroy Papke 173 36.58% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 473

City of Elma Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Boling 389 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 389

Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Paul McMillan 185 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 185

Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Jim George 122 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 122

Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Position 6 Candidate Vote Vote % Richard Sinclair 81 32.4% Bill Nelson 169 67.6% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 250

Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Candidate Vote Vote % Greg Grun 225 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 225

Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Position 10 Candidate Vote Vote % Denise Anderson 149 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 149

Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Position 12 Candidate Vote Vote % Angela Forkum 129 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 129

City of McCleary Proposition No. 1 Replacement of Fire Department Equipment Measure Vote Vote % Approved 203 58.67% Rejected 143 41.33% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 346

City of McCleary Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Brent Schiller 210 66.25% Jared Berken 107 33.75% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 317

City of McCleary Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Gary Atkins 99 33.22% Brycen Huff 199 66.78% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 298

City of McCleary Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Jaron Heller 175 62.5% Eric J. Hart 105 37.5% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 280

City of McCleary Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % John Dunning 83 28.92% Ben Blankenship 204 71.08% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 287

City of McCleary Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Joy Iversen 259 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 259

City of Montesano Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Clint Bryson 750 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 750

City of Montesano Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Barry Iverson 403 41.76% Ian Cope 562 58.24% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 965

City of Montesano Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Hatley 426 44.84% Kim Cristobal 524 55.16% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 950

City of Montesano Position 6 Candidate Vote Vote % Ray Meyers 432 46.06% Tyler Trimble 506 53.94% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 938

City of Oakville Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Keith Francis 89 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 89

City of Oakville Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Anthony Smith 85 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 85

City of Oakville Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % John Ruymann 99 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 99

City of Ocean Shores Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Susan Conniry 1,128 52.22% John Lynn 1,032 47.78% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,160

City of Ocean Shores Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Shannon Rubin 943 46.54% Lisa Griebel 1,083 53.46% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,026

City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Steve Ensley 1,134 56.36% Randy D. Scott 878 43.64% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,012

City of Ocean Shores Position 7 Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Crumpacker 1,161 57.39% Carlos Roldan 862 42.61% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,023

City of Westport Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Melissa Huerta 318 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 318

City of Westport Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Michael Bruce 150 33.33% Louis Summers 300 66.67% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 450

City of Westport Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Aronson 332 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 332

School

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jennifer Durney 1,822 60.13% Devin Backholm 1,208 39.87% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,030

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Erin Farrer 2,179 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,179

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % William Dyer 1,785 61.62% Jamie Walsh 1,112 38.38% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,897

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Sandra F. Bielski 2,299 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,299

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Chris Eide 1,294 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,294

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac 356 24.1% Christie Goodenough 1,121 75.9% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,477

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jeff Wilson 1,640 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,640

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Linda R Poplin 1,668 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,668

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Rachel D. Carl 1,641 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,641

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Phil Hiam 1,613 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,613

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Sarah Kinney 393 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 393

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Mark D Duncan 374 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 374

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Moraya Wilson 1,336 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,336

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Chris Thomas 1,352 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,352

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Tiffany Schweppe 1,339 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,339

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Larry Bridenback 919 71.63% Chad Searls 364 28.37% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,283

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Rick Gravatt 992 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 992

Sch Dist 68 –

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Merian C Juneau 31 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 31 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Kathleen Law 30 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 30 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Tony M Kramer 31 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 31 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Gina James 33 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 33 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % David Christiansen 135 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 135 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Anita Blackburn 88 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 88 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Tina Miles 258 50.79% Barbie Smith 250 49.21% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 508 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Wayne Cotton 292 54.07% Lisa Garity 248 45.93% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 540 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large) Candidate Vote Vote % Dave Palmer 304 58.02% Cindy Grenier 220 41.98% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 524 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Shawna Williams 89 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 89 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Terri Carl 91 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 91 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Denny Van Blaricom Jr. 148 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 148 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Travis Warren 126 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 126 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Scott Jones 663 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 663 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Hillary Bearden 707 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 707 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Sholes 32 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 32 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Brian Carbaugh 29 72.5% Carolyn Lande 11 27.5% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 40 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Bethany Mizushima 25 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director District No. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Shawn Donnelly 23 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 23 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director Position No. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Leroy T. Valley 17 48.57% Jennifer Phipps 18 51.43% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 35 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Bonds to Construct and Improve School Facilities *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Approved 18 43.9% Rejected 23 56.1% Total Votes 41 100% · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jennifer Tushka 266 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 266 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Donnie King 138 44.66% Joe Reed 171 55.34% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 309 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % John Shortman Jr 291 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 291 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Michael Langer 0 Total Votes 0 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Connie Smejkal 0 Total Votes 0 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % John Mortenson 0 Total Votes 0 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Fire

Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Clarence (Buck) Graham 198 45.52% Larry Curfman 237 54.48% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 435 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 2 Fire 2 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Adam Bigby 1,053 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,053 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 3 Fire 3 Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Michael Bearden 103 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 103 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Shepard 130 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 130 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Kenneth W. Carlyle 130 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 130 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Eric L Patton 488 52.36% Dave Hauge 444 47.64% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 932 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Darrell Haglund 159 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 159 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Joseph Fernandez 82 42.71% Jim Richards 110 57.29% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 192 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 8 Fire 8 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Stephanie Allestad 122 58.65% Clinton L Davis 86 41.35% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 208 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 8 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 8 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 161 76.67% Levy No 49 23.33% Total Votes 210 100% · Precinct Results »

Fire District 10 Fire 10 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Toy 299 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 299 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 11 Fire 11 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % David McLellan 129 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 129 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 12 Fire 12 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jerry Banks 172 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 172 · Precinct Results »

FIRE MASON 12 Fire Commissioner Position No. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Albert (Buck) Wilder 20 74.07% Nicholas Jones 7 25.93% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 27 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Fire District 14 Fire 14 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Edward McNett 101 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 101 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 15 Fire 15 Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jeffrey Schreck 121 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 121 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Fire District 17 Fire 17 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Calvin Pierce III 43 50.59% Bruce I. Brown 42 49.41% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 85 · Precinct Results »

Park and Recreation

Park District 1 Parks Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jim White 618 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 618 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Reichenberger 658 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 658 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Julie Smith 617 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 617 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Kevin Goodrich 700 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 700 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Tanya Lana 615 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 615 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Water

Water District 2 Water 2 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Epperson 562 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 562 · Precinct Results »

Water District 8 Water 8 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Les Miller 37 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 37 · Precinct Results »

Pacific County

November 7, 2017 General Election

Last updated on 11/28/2017 11:30 AM

Number of Registered Voters 14,375 Total Ballots Counted 6,121 Estimated Ballots Left to Count Next Ballot Count On FINAL Last Tabulated 11/28/2017 11:30 AM Voter Turnout 42.58% Certification Date 11/28/2017 Export Results CSV · XML | Precincts CSV

State Measures

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 4,251 73.9% Maintained 1,501 26.1% Total Votes 5,752 100% · Precinct Results » · Statewide Results »

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 4,467 77.65% Maintained 1,286 22.35% Total Votes 5,753 100% · Precinct Results » · Statewide Results »

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 4,239 73.4% Maintained 1,536 26.6% Total Votes 5,775 100% · Precinct Results » · Statewide Results »

County

Pacific County ONE-QUARTER OF ONE PERCENT REAL ESTATE EXCISE TAX FOR FINANCING OF CAPITAL PROJECTS REET Tax Measure Vote Vote % Approved 1,573 37.35% Rejected 2,639 62.65% Total Votes 4,212 100% · Precinct Results »

Port

Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Gary Kobes 125 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 125 · Precinct Results »

Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Jerry Cox 130 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 130 · Precinct Results »

Port Of Ilwaco Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Dave Nichols 874 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 874 · Precinct Results »

Port Of Peninsula Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Mary DeLong 946 51.78% Dennis A Long 881 48.22% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,827 · Precinct Results »

Port Of Willapa Harbor Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Nick Jambor 1,711 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,711 · Precinct Results »

City/Town

City of Ilwaco Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Sam Lund 123 48.81% Gary Forner 129 51.19% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 252 · Precinct Results »

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jared Oakes 200 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 200 · Precinct Results »

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Missy Bageant 188 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 188 · Precinct Results »

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Fred Marshall 166 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 166 · Precinct Results »

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Matthew Lessnau 205 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 205 · Precinct Results »

City of Long Beach City Council Member 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Tina McGuire 337 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 337 · Precinct Results »

City of Long Beach City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Kevin (Isa) Cline 209 58.87% John Nechvatal 146 41.13% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 355 · Precinct Results »

City of Long Beach City Council Member 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Holli Kemmer 291 72.03% Mark Perez 113 27.97% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 404 · Precinct Results »

City of Long Beach CITY OF LONG BEACH TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS Measure Vote Vote % Yes 248 57.27% No 185 42.73% Total Votes 433 100% · Precinct Results »

City Of Raymond Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Steve Jones 280 47.86% Douglas (Tony) Nordin 305 52.14% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 585 · Precinct Results »

City Of Raymond City Council Member 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Ryan Porter 426 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 426 · Precinct Results »

City Of Raymond City Council Member 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Kaley Hanson 365 67.34% Lareina Garcia 177 32.66% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 542 · Precinct Results »

City Of Raymond City Council Member 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Colby Rogers 421 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 421 · Precinct Results »

City Of Raymond City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Chris Halpin 455 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 455 · Precinct Results »

City Of Raymond City Council Member 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Dee Roberts 396 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 396 · Precinct Results »

City Of South Bend Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Julie Rose Struck 344 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 344 · Precinct Results »

City Of South Bend City Council Member 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Wyatt R. Kuiken 198 49.87% Daryle Buchanan 199 50.13% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 397 · Precinct Results »

City Of South Bend City Council Member 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Joshua Martin 143 37.43% Patricia (Pat) Neve 239 62.57% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 382 · Precinct Results »

City Of South Bend City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Aaragon Markwell 186 46.5% Janice Hall Davis 214 53.5% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 400 · Precinct Results »

City Of South Bend City Council Member 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Thomas L. Giacoma 107 27.65% Dale Little 280 72.35% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 387 · Precinct Results »

School

Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Tiffany Turner 2,220 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,220 · Precinct Results »

Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Michelle Binion 2,173 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,173 · Precinct Results »

Raymond School District #116 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jim Totten 472 61.46% Jim Olsen 296 38.54% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 768 · Precinct Results »

Raymond School District #116 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Angelia Enlow 562 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 562 · Precinct Results »

Raymond School District #116 Director Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Pebbles Williams 593 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 593 · Precinct Results »

South Bend School District #118 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Charles (Chuck) Spoor 510 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 510 · Precinct Results »

South Bend School District #118 Director Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Andrew B. Seaman 493 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 493 · Precinct Results »

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Amy Hunt 294 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 294 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Tim Haataia 143 40.97% Amy Chadwick 206 59.03% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 349 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Lonnie Eaton 313 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 313 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Walker 463 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 463 · Precinct Results »

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Josh Christen 451 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 451 · Precinct Results »

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Gray 410 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 410 · Precinct Results »

School District #172 School 172 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Scott Jones 148 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 148 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

School District #172 School 172 Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Hillary Bearden 151 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 151 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

North River School District #200 Director Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Sholes 19 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 19 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

North River School District #200 Director Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Brian Carbaugh 12 48% Carolyn Lande 13 52% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

North River School District #200 Director Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Bethany Mizushima 17 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 17 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

School District #301 Director Dist 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jessi R. Cox 4 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 4 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

School District #301 Director Dist 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Colin (Wolverine) Newell 4 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 4 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

School District #301 Director Dist 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Trevor Kaech 0 Ed Petersen 4 100% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 4 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

EMS

Emergency Med. Service 1 NORTH PACIFIC COUNTY EMS DISTRICT NO. 1 AMBULANCE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE FUNDING Measure Vote Vote % Approved 1,777 71.28% Rejected 716 28.72% Total Votes 2,493 100% · Precinct Results »

Fire

Peninsula Fire District #1 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Thomas L. Downer 1,631 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,631 · Precinct Results »

Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Bob Jones 621 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 621 · Precinct Results »

Naselle Fire District #4 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Bryan Penttila 299 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 299 · Precinct Results »

North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Donald Hatton 164 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 164 · Precinct Results »

North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Frank Porembski 154 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 154 · Precinct Results »

Bay Center Fire District #6 Commissioner Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Victoria Killingbeck 105 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 105 · Precinct Results »

Nemah Fire District #7 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Kelli Erickson 31 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 31 · Precinct Results »

South Bend Fire District #8 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Roger Williams 65 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 65 · Precinct Results »

Fire District #15 Fire 15 Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jeffrey Schreck 21 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 21 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Public Hospital

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Kathy Spoor 1,755 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,755 · Precinct Results »

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Jason D. McVey 985 45.5% Jeff Nevitt 1,180 54.5% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,165 · Precinct Results »

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Tim Russ 1,704 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,704 · Precinct Results »

Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Nancy Gorshe 2,525 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,525 · Precinct Results »

Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Sandra Stonebreaker 2,483 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,483 · Precinct Results »

Park and Recreation

Park District Parks Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jim White 146 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 146 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District Parks Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Reichenberger 148 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 148 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District Parks Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Julie Smith 141 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 141 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District Parks Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Kevin Goodrich 153 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 153 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District Parks Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Tanya Lana 148 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 148 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Water

Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Jacob Moore 118 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 118 · Precinct Results »

Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Kenny Osborne 116 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 116 · Precinct Results »

North Beach Water District Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Gwen Brake 678 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 678 · Precinct Results »

Willapa Water District Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Jerry Jones 319 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 319 · Precinct Results »

Sewer