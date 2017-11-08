General Election: Pacific County

31.9% of Pacific County voters turned out ahead of the General Election.

The County will not be getting their one-quarter-of-one-percent tax increase for capital projects. That proposal is trailing64.24% to 35.76%

The Ilwaco mayoral race is separated by a single vote. Gary Forner is ahead of Sam Lund, 82 votes to 81. This race may see a recount, with less than 1% separating the candidates.

Raymond Mayor is also a close seat, as current Mayor Steve Jones is trailing challenger Tony Nordin 51.97% to 48.03%. This race is separated by 18 votes.

In a close race for Port of Peninsula Commissioner, Mary DeLong is leading Dennis Long by 21 votes, 50.74% to 49.26%.

Long Beach voters are leading the change to get a Transportation Benefit District, increasing the local sales tax, although as a new taxing district it may need greater approval. 55.84% of voters are approving the change.

Voters in North Pacific County are approving an Ambulance and Emergency Service levy with 70.67%.

Number of Registered Voters 14,375 Total Ballots Counted 4,585 Next Ballot Count On 11/14/2017 10:00 AM Last Tabulated 11/07/2017 8:00 PM Voter Turnout 31.9% Certification Date 11/28/2017

State Measures

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 3,260 75.34% Maintained 1,067 24.66% Total Votes 4,327 100% · Statewide Results »

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 3,411 78.74% Maintained 921 21.26% Total Votes 4,332 100% · Statewide Results »

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 3,280 75.47% Maintained 1,066 24.53% Total Votes 4,346 100% · Statewide Results »

County

Pacific County ONE-QUARTER OF ONE PERCENT REAL ESTATE EXCISE TAX FOR FINANCING OF CAPITAL PROJECTS REET Tax Measure Vote Vote % Approved 1,136 35.76% Rejected 2,041 64.24% Total Votes 3,177 100%

Port

Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Gary Kobes 87 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 87

Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Jerry Cox 93 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 93

Port Of Ilwaco Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Dave Nichols 622 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 622

Port Of Peninsula Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Mary DeLong 716 50.74% Dennis A Long 695 49.26% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,411

Port Of Willapa Harbor Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Nick Jambor 1,315 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,315

City/Town

City of Ilwaco Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Sam Lund 81 49.69% Gary Forner 82 50.31% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 163

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jared Oakes 133 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 133

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Missy Bageant 123 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 123

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Fred Marshall 105 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 105

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Matthew Lessnau 129 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 129

City of Long Beach City Council Member 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Tina McGuire 248 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 248

City of Long Beach City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Kevin (Isa) Cline 151 58.53% John Nechvatal 107 41.47% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 258

City of Long Beach City Council Member 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Holli Kemmer 212 71.86% Mark Perez 83 28.14% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 295

City of Long Beach CITY OF LONG BEACH TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS Measure Vote Vote % Yes 177 55.84% No 140 44.16% Total Votes 317 100%

City Of Raymond Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Steve Jones 219 48.03% Douglas (Tony) Nordin 237 51.97% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 456

City Of Raymond City Council Member 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Ryan Porter 326 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 326

City Of Raymond City Council Member 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Kaley Hanson 294 67.74% Lareina Garcia 140 32.26% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 434

City Of Raymond City Council Member 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Colby Rogers 327 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 327

City Of Raymond City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Chris Halpin 357 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 357

City Of Raymond City Council Member 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Dee Roberts 308 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 308

City Of South Bend Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Julie Rose Struck 261 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 261

City Of South Bend City Council Member 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Wyatt R. Kuiken 155 52.19% Daryle Buchanan 142 47.81% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 297

City Of South Bend City Council Member 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Joshua Martin 112 39.16% Patricia (Pat) Neve 174 60.84% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 286

City Of South Bend City Council Member 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Aaragon Markwell 142 47.33% Janice Hall Davis 158 52.67% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 300

City Of South Bend City Council Member 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Thomas L. Giacoma 83 29.12% Dale Little 202 70.88% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 285

School

Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Tiffany Turner 1,684 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,684

Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Michelle Binion 1,643 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,643

Raymond School District #116 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jim Totten 370 61.98% Jim Olsen 227 38.02% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 597

Raymond School District #116 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Angelia Enlow 425 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 425

Raymond School District #116 Director Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Pebbles Williams 448 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 448

South Bend School District #118 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Charles (Chuck) Spoor 392 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 392

South Bend School District #118 Director Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Andrew B. Seaman 377 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 377

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Amy Hunt 204 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 204 · Multi-county Results »

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Tim Haataia 97 39.75% Amy Chadwick 147 60.25% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 244 · Multi-county Results »

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Lonnie Eaton 223 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 223 · Multi-county Results »

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Walker 359 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 359

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Josh Christen 352 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 352

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Gray 321 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 321

School District #172 School 172 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Scott Jones 116 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 116 · Multi-county Results »

School District #172 School 172 Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Hillary Bearden 119 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119 · Multi-county Results »

North River School District #200 Director Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Sholes 17 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 17 · Multi-county Results »

North River School District #200 Director Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Brian Carbaugh 9 50% Carolyn Lande 9 50% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 18 · Multi-county Results »

North River School District #200 Director Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Bethany Mizushima 15 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 15 · Multi-county Results »

School District #301 Director Dist 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jessi R. Cox 2 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2 · Multi-county Results »

School District #301 Director Dist 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Colin (Wolverine) Newell 2 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2 · Multi-county Results »

School District #301 Director Dist 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Trevor Kaech 0 Ed Petersen 2 100% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2 · Multi-county Results »

EMS

Emergency Med. Service 1 NORTH PACIFIC COUNTY EMS DISTRICT NO. 1 AMBULANCE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE FUNDING Measure Vote Vote % Approved 1,325 70.67% Rejected 550 29.33% Total Votes 1,875 100%

Fire

Peninsula Fire District #1 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Thomas L. Downer 1,272 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,272

Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Bob Jones 472 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 472

Naselle Fire District #4 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Bryan Penttila 200 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 200

North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Donald Hatton 126 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 126

North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Frank Porembski 119 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119

Bay Center Fire District #6 Commissioner Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Victoria Killingbeck 81 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 81

Nemah Fire District #7 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Kelli Erickson 25 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25

South Bend Fire District #8 Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Roger Williams 53 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 53

Fire District #15 Fire 15 Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jeffrey Schreck 19 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 19 · Multi-county Results »

Public Hospital

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Kathy Spoor 1,355 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,355

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Jason D. McVey 769 46.05% Jeff Nevitt 901 53.95% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,670

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Tim Russ 1,320 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,320

Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Nancy Gorshe 1,892 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,892

Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Sandra Stonebreaker 1,860 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,860

Park and Recreation

Park District Parks Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jim White 114 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 114 · Multi-county Results »

Park District Parks Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Reichenberger 119 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119 · Multi-county Results »

Park District Parks Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Julie Smith 111 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 111 · Multi-county Results »

Park District Parks Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Kevin Goodrich 118 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 118 · Multi-county Results »

Park District Parks Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County. Candidate Vote Vote % Tanya Lana 114 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 114 · Multi-county Results »

Water

Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Jacob Moore 79 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 79

Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Kenny Osborne 78 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 78

North Beach Water District Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Gwen Brake 532 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 532

Willapa Water District Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Jerry Jones 239 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 239

Sewer