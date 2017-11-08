General Election: Pacific County

31.9% of Pacific County voters turned out ahead of the General Election.
The County will not be getting their one-quarter-of-one-percent tax increase for capital projects. That proposal is trailing64.24% to 35.76%
The Ilwaco mayoral race is separated by a single vote. Gary Forner is ahead of Sam Lund, 82 votes to 81. This race may see a recount, with less than 1% separating the candidates.
Raymond Mayor is also a close seat, as current Mayor Steve Jones is trailing challenger Tony Nordin 51.97% to 48.03%. This race is separated by 18 votes.
In a close race for Port of Peninsula Commissioner, Mary DeLong is leading Dennis Long by 21 votes, 50.74% to 49.26%.
Long Beach voters are leading the change to get a Transportation Benefit District, increasing the local sales tax, although as a new taxing district it may need greater approval. 55.84% of voters are approving the change.
Voters in North Pacific County are approving an Ambulance and Emergency Service levy with 70.67%.
November 7, 2017 General Election
|Number of Registered Voters
|14,375
|Total Ballots Counted
|4,585
|Next Ballot Count On
|11/14/2017 10:00 AM
|Last Tabulated
|11/07/2017 8:00 PM
|Voter Turnout
|31.9%
|Certification Date
|11/28/2017
State Measures
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|3,260
|75.34%
|Maintained
|1,067
|24.66%
|Total Votes
|4,327
|100%
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|3,411
|78.74%
|Maintained
|921
|21.26%
|Total Votes
|4,332
|100%
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|3,280
|75.47%
|Maintained
|1,066
|24.53%
|Total Votes
|4,346
|100%
County
|Pacific County ONE-QUARTER OF ONE PERCENT REAL ESTATE EXCISE TAX FOR FINANCING OF CAPITAL PROJECTS REET Tax
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Approved
|1,136
|35.76%
|Rejected
|2,041
|64.24%
|Total Votes
|3,177
|100%
Port
|Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Gary Kobes
|87
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|87
|Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jerry Cox
|93
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|93
|Port Of Ilwaco Commissioner District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Dave Nichols
|622
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|622
|Port Of Peninsula Commissioner District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mary DeLong
|716
|50.74%
|Dennis A Long
|695
|49.26%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,411
|Port Of Willapa Harbor Commissioner District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Nick Jambor
|1,315
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,315
City/Town
|City of Ilwaco Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Sam Lund
|81
|49.69%
|Gary Forner
|82
|50.31%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|163
|City of Ilwaco City Council Member 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jared Oakes
|133
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|133
|City of Ilwaco City Council Member 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Missy Bageant
|123
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|123
|City of Ilwaco City Council Member 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Fred Marshall
|105
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|105
|City of Ilwaco City Council Member 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Matthew Lessnau
|129
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|129
|City of Long Beach City Council Member 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tina McGuire
|248
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|248
|City of Long Beach City Council Member 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kevin (Isa) Cline
|151
|58.53%
|John Nechvatal
|107
|41.47%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|258
|City of Long Beach City Council Member 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Holli Kemmer
|212
|71.86%
|Mark Perez
|83
|28.14%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|295
|City of Long Beach CITY OF LONG BEACH TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Yes
|177
|55.84%
|No
|140
|44.16%
|Total Votes
|317
|100%
|City Of Raymond Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Steve Jones
|219
|48.03%
|Douglas (Tony) Nordin
|237
|51.97%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|456
|City Of Raymond City Council Member 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Ryan Porter
|326
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|326
|City Of Raymond City Council Member 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kaley Hanson
|294
|67.74%
|Lareina Garcia
|140
|32.26%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|434
|City Of Raymond City Council Member 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Colby Rogers
|327
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|327
|City Of Raymond City Council Member 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Chris Halpin
|357
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|357
|City Of Raymond City Council Member 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Dee Roberts
|308
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|308
|City Of South Bend Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Julie Rose Struck
|261
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|261
|City Of South Bend City Council Member 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Wyatt R. Kuiken
|155
|52.19%
|Daryle Buchanan
|142
|47.81%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|297
|City Of South Bend City Council Member 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Joshua Martin
|112
|39.16%
|Patricia (Pat) Neve
|174
|60.84%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|286
|City Of South Bend City Council Member 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Aaragon Markwell
|142
|47.33%
|Janice Hall Davis
|158
|52.67%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|300
|City Of South Bend City Council Member 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Thomas L. Giacoma
|83
|29.12%
|Dale Little
|202
|70.88%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|285
School
|Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tiffany Turner
|1,684
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,684
|Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Michelle Binion
|1,643
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,643
|Raymond School District #116 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jim Totten
|370
|61.98%
|Jim Olsen
|227
|38.02%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|597
|Raymond School District #116 Director District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Angelia Enlow
|425
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|425
|Raymond School District #116 Director Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Pebbles Williams
|448
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|448
|South Bend School District #118 Director District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Charles (Chuck) Spoor
|392
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|392
|South Bend School District #118 Director Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Andrew B. Seaman
|377
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|377
|Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Amy Hunt
|204
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|204
|Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tim Haataia
|97
|39.75%
|Amy Chadwick
|147
|60.25%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|244
|Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Lonnie Eaton
|223
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|223
|Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Walker
|359
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|359
|Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Josh Christen
|352
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|352
|Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Gray
|321
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|321
|School District #172 School 172 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Scott Jones
|116
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|116
|School District #172 School 172 Position 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Hillary Bearden
|119
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|119
|North River School District #200 Director Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Robert Sholes
|17
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|17
|North River School District #200 Director Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Brian Carbaugh
|9
|50%
|Carolyn Lande
|9
|50%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|18
|North River School District #200 Director Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Bethany Mizushima
|15
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|15
|School District #301 Director Dist 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jessi R. Cox
|2
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2
|School District #301 Director Dist 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Colin (Wolverine) Newell
|2
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2
|School District #301 Director Dist 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Trevor Kaech
|0
|Ed Petersen
|2
|100%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2
EMS
|Emergency Med. Service 1 NORTH PACIFIC COUNTY EMS DISTRICT NO. 1 AMBULANCE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE FUNDING
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Approved
|1,325
|70.67%
|Rejected
|550
|29.33%
|Total Votes
|1,875
|100%
Fire
|Peninsula Fire District #1 Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Thomas L. Downer
|1,272
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,272
|Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Bob Jones
|472
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|472
|Naselle Fire District #4 Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Bryan Penttila
|200
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|200
|North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Donald Hatton
|126
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|126
|North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Frank Porembski
|119
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|119
|Bay Center Fire District #6 Commissioner Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Victoria Killingbeck
|81
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|81
|Nemah Fire District #7 Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kelli Erickson
|25
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|25
|South Bend Fire District #8 Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Roger Williams
|53
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|53
|Fire District #15 Fire 15 Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jeffrey Schreck
|19
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|19
Public Hospital
|Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kathy Spoor
|1,355
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,355
|Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jason D. McVey
|769
|46.05%
|Jeff Nevitt
|901
|53.95%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,670
|Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tim Russ
|1,320
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,320
|Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Nancy Gorshe
|1,892
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,892
|Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Sandra Stonebreaker
|1,860
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,860
Park and Recreation
|Park District Parks Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jim White
|114
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|114
|Park District Parks Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mike Reichenberger
|119
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|119
|Park District Parks Position 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Julie Smith
|111
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|111
|Park District Parks Position 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kevin Goodrich
|118
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|118
|Park District Parks Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tanya Lana
|114
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|114
Water
|Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jacob Moore
|79
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|79
|Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kenny Osborne
|78
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|78
|North Beach Water District Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Gwen Brake
|532
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|532
|Willapa Water District Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jerry Jones
|239
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|239
Sewer
|Seaview Sewer District Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Bruce Peterson
|89
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|89