General Election: Pacific County
Nov 8, 2017 @ 5:39 AM

31.9% of Pacific County voters turned out ahead of the General Election.

The County will not be getting their one-quarter-of-one-percent tax increase for capital projects. That proposal is trailing64.24% to 35.76%

The Ilwaco mayoral race is separated by a single vote. Gary Forner is ahead of Sam Lund, 82 votes to 81. This race may see a recount, with less than 1% separating the candidates.

Raymond Mayor is also a close seat, as current Mayor Steve Jones is trailing challenger Tony Nordin 51.97% to 48.03%. This race is separated by 18 votes.

In a close race for Port of Peninsula Commissioner, Mary DeLong is leading Dennis Long by 21 votes, 50.74% to 49.26%.

Long Beach voters are leading the change to get a Transportation Benefit District, increasing the local sales tax, although as a new taxing district it may need greater approval. 55.84% of voters are approving the change.

Voters in North Pacific County are approving an Ambulance and Emergency Service levy with 70.67%.

 

 

November 7, 2017 General Election

Number of Registered Voters 14,375
Total Ballots Counted 4,585
Next Ballot Count On 11/14/2017 10:00 AM
Last Tabulated 11/07/2017 8:00 PM
Voter Turnout 31.9%
Certification Date 11/28/2017

 

State Measures

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed 3,260 75.34%
Maintained 1,067 24.66%
Total Votes 4,327 100%
Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed 3,411 78.74%
Maintained 921 21.26%
Total Votes 4,332 100%
Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed 3,280 75.47%
Maintained 1,066 24.53%
Total Votes 4,346 100%
County

Pacific County ONE-QUARTER OF ONE PERCENT REAL ESTATE EXCISE TAX FOR FINANCING OF CAPITAL PROJECTS REET Tax
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved 1,136 35.76%
Rejected 2,041 64.24%
Total Votes 3,177 100%

Port

Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Gary Kobes 87
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 87

 

Port Of Chinook Commissioner District 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jerry Cox 93
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 93

 

Port Of Ilwaco Commissioner District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dave Nichols 622
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 622

 

Port Of Peninsula Commissioner District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mary DeLong 716 50.74%
Dennis A Long 695 49.26%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,411

 

Port Of Willapa Harbor Commissioner District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Nick Jambor 1,315
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,315

City/Town

City of Ilwaco Mayor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Sam Lund 81 49.69%
Gary Forner 82 50.31%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 163

 

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jared Oakes 133
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 133

 

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Missy Bageant 123
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 123

 

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Fred Marshall 105
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 105

 

City of Ilwaco City Council Member 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Matthew Lessnau 129
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 129

 

City of Long Beach City Council Member 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tina McGuire 248
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 248

 

City of Long Beach City Council Member 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kevin (Isa) Cline 151 58.53%
John Nechvatal 107 41.47%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 258

 

City of Long Beach City Council Member 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Holli Kemmer 212 71.86%
Mark Perez 83 28.14%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 295

 

City of Long Beach CITY OF LONG BEACH TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes 177 55.84%
No 140 44.16%
Total Votes 317 100%

 

City Of Raymond Mayor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Steve Jones 219 48.03%
Douglas (Tony) Nordin 237 51.97%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 456

 

City Of Raymond City Council Member 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Ryan 326
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 326

 

City Of Raymond City Council Member 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kaley Hanson 294 67.74%
Lareina Garcia 140 32.26%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 434

 

City Of Raymond City Council Member 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Colby Rogers 327
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 327

 

City Of Raymond City Council Member 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Chris Halpin 357
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 357

 

City Of Raymond City Council Member 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dee Roberts 308
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 308

 

City Of South Bend Mayor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Julie Rose Struck 261
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 261

 

City Of South Bend City Council Member 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Wyatt R. Kuiken 155 52.19%
Daryle Buchanan 142 47.81%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 297

 

City Of South Bend City Council Member 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Joshua Martin 112 39.16%
Patricia (Pat) Neve 174 60.84%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 286

 

City Of South Bend City Council Member 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Aaragon Markwell 142 47.33%
Janice Hall Davis 158 52.67%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 300

 

City Of South Bend City Council Member 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Thomas L. Giacoma 83 29.12%
Dale Little 202 70.88%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 285

School

Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tiffany Turner 1,684
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,684

 

Ocean Beach School District #101 Director District 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Michelle Binion 1,643
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,643

 

Raymond School District #116 Director District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jim Totten 370 61.98%
Jim Olsen 227 38.02%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 597

 

Raymond School District #116 Director District 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Angelia Enlow 425
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 425

 

Raymond School District #116 Director Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Pebbles Williams 448
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 448

 

South Bend School District #118 Director District 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Charles (Chuck) Spoor 392
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 392

 

South Bend School District #118 Director Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Andrew B. Seaman 377
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 377

 

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Amy Hunt 204
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 204
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 4

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tim Haataia 97 39.75%
Amy Chadwick 147 60.25%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 244
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Naselle Grays River School District #155 Director District 5

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Lonnie Eaton 223
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 223
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tom Walker 359
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 359

 

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Josh Christen 352
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 352

 

Willapa Valley School District #160 Director District 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tom Gray 321
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 321

 

School District #172 School 172 Director District 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Scott Jones 116
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 116
·         Multi-county Results »

 

School District #172 School 172 Position 4

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Hillary Bearden 119
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119
·         Multi-county Results »

 

School District #200 Director Position 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Robert Sholes 17
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 17
·         Multi-county Results »

 

North River School District #200 Director Position 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Brian Carbaugh 9 50%
Carolyn Lande 9 50%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 18
·         Multi-county Results »

 

North River School District #200 Director Position 5

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Bethany Mizushima 15
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 15
·         Multi-county Results »

 

School District #301 Director Dist 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jessi R. Cox 2
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2
·         Multi-county Results »

 

School District #301 Director Dist 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Colin (Wolverine) Newell 2
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2
·         Multi-county Results »

 

School District #301 Director Dist 3

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Trevor Kaech 0
Ed Petersen 2 100%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2
·         Multi-county Results »

EMS

Emergency Med. Service 1 NORTH PACIFIC COUNTY EMS DISTRICT NO. 1 AMBULANCE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE FUNDING
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved 1,325 70.67%
Rejected 550 29.33%
Total Votes 1,875 100%

Fire

Peninsula Fire District #1 Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Thomas L. Downer 1,272
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,272

 

Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Bob Jones 472
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 472

 

Naselle Fire District #4 Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Bryan Penttila 200
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 200

 

North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Donald Hatton 126
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 126

 

North Cove Fire District #5 Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Frank Porembski 119
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119

 

Bay Center Fire District #6 Commissioner Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Victoria Killingbeck 81
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 81

 

Nemah Fire District #7 Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kelli Erickson 25
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25

 

South Bend Fire District #8 Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Roger Williams 53
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 53

 

Fire District #15 Fire 15 Position 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jeffrey Schreck 19
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 19
·         Multi-county Results »

Public Hospital

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kathy Spoor 1,355
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,355

 

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jason D. McVey 769 46.05%
Jeff Nevitt 901 53.95%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,670

 

Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tim Russ 1,320
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,320

 

Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Nancy Gorshe 1,892
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,892

 

Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Commissioner District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Sandra Stonebreaker 1,860
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,860

Park and Recreation

Park District Parks Position 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jim White 114
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 114
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District Parks Position 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mike Reichenberger 119
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District Parks Position 3

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Julie Smith 111
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 111
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District Parks Position 4

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kevin Goodrich 118
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 118
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District Parks Position 5

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tanya Lana 114
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 114
·         Multi-county Results »

Water

Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jacob Moore 79
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 79

 

Chinook Water District Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kenny Osborne 78
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 78

 

North Beach Water District Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Gwen Brake 532
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 532

 

Willapa Water District Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jerry Jones 239
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 239

Sewer

Seaview Sewer District Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Bruce Peterson 89
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 89

 

