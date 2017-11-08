General Election: Full Results

November 7, 2017 General Election
|Number of Registered Voters
|41,123
|Total Ballots Counted
|11,546
|Next Ballot Count On
|11/08/2017 4:00 PM
|Last Tabulated
|11/07/2017 8:24 PM
|Voter Turnout
|28.08%
|Certification Date
|11/28/2017
State Measures
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|7,903
|72.39%
|Maintained
|3,014
|27.61%
|Total Votes
|10,917
|100%
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|8,385
|76.76%
|Maintained
|2,538
|23.24%
|Total Votes
|10,923
|100%
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|7,942
|72.4%
|Maintained
|3,028
|27.6%
|Total Votes
|10,970
|100%
County
|Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Ken Albert
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|7,810
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|7,810
Port
|Port District Commissioner 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jack Thompson
|7,997
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|7,997
Public Hospital
|Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Georgette Beerbower Hiles
|872
|59.24%
|Carolyn Wescott
|600
|40.76%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,472
|Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Maryann Welch
|4,386
|57.02%
|Dale Hensley
|3,306
|42.98%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|7,692
|Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Lester Farra
|3,229
|43.41%
|Robert Torgerson
|4,209
|56.59%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|7,438
|Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Melanie Leiann Sturgeon
|3,943
|51.76%
|Pete Scroggs
|3,675
|48.24%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|7,618
City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tawni Andrews
|162
|59.78%
|Dick Murchy
|109
|40.22%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|271
|Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John J. Maki
|191
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|191
|Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tim Alstrom
|288
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|288
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Karen Rowe
|392
|77.01%
|Janae M. Chhith
|117
|22.99%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|509
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Alan Richrod
|67
|53.6%
|Robert Jerrick Rodgers
|58
|46.4%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|125
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Frank Gordon
|205
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|205
|City of Cosmopolis Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Paul Chrt
|117
|33.43%
|Debra Moran
|233
|66.57%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|350
|City of Cosmopolis Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Richard(Dick) Kellar
|157
|45.51%
|Dale Andrews
|188
|54.49%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|345
|City of Elma Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Pat Miller
|369
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|369
|City of Elma Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|David Blackett
|262
|63.13%
|Elroy Papke
|153
|36.87%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|415
|City of Elma Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Boling
|339
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|339
|Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Paul McMillan
|151
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|151
|Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jim George
|108
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|108
|Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Position 6
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Richard Sinclair
|73
|32.88%
|Bill Nelson
|149
|67.12%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|222
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Greg Grun
|196
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|196
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Position 10
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Denise Anderson
|133
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|133
|Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Position 12
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Angela Forkum
|108
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|108
|City of McCleary Proposition No. 1 Replacement of Fire Department Equipment
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Approved
|127
|60.77%
|Rejected
|82
|39.23%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|209
|City of McCleary Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Brent Schiller
|124
|65.61%
|Jared Berken
|65
|34.39%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|189
|City of McCleary Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Gary Atkins
|56
|29.32%
|Brycen Huff
|135
|70.68%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|191
|City of McCleary Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jaron Heller
|113
|61.75%
|Eric J. Hart
|70
|38.25%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|183
|City of McCleary Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Dunning
|55
|30.22%
|Ben Blankenship
|127
|69.78%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|182
|City of McCleary Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Joy Iversen
|161
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|161
|City of Montesano Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Clint Bryson
|644
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|644
|City of Montesano Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Barry Iverson
|353
|43.21%
|Ian Cope
|464
|56.79%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|817
|City of Montesano Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Robert Hatley
|357
|44.35%
|Kim Cristobal
|448
|55.65%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|805
|City of Montesano Position 6
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Ray Meyers
|360
|45.51%
|Tyler Trimble
|431
|54.49%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|791
|City of Oakville Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Keith Francis
|54
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|54
|City of Oakville Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Anthony Smith
|55
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|55
|City of Oakville Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Ruymann
|61
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|61
|City of Ocean Shores Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Susan Conniry
|763
|50.53%
|John Lynn
|747
|49.47%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,510
|City of Ocean Shores Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Shannon Rubin
|655
|45.68%
|Lisa Griebel
|779
|54.32%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,434
|City of Ocean Shores Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Steve Ensley
|791
|55.47%
|Randy D. Scott
|635
|44.53%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,426
|City of Ocean Shores Position 7
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Robert Crumpacker
|839
|58.55%
|Carlos Roldan
|594
|41.45%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,433
|City of Westport Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Melissa Huerta
|224
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|224
|City of Westport Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Michael Bruce
|112
|36.72%
|Louis Summers
|193
|63.28%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|305
|City of Westport Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Aronson
|227
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|227
School
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jennifer Durney
|1,550
|60.36%
|Devin Backholm
|1,018
|39.64%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,568
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Erin Farrer
|1,849
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,849
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|William Dyer
|1,511
|61.77%
|Jamie Walsh
|935
|38.23%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,446
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Sandra F. Bielski
|1,957
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,957
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Chris Eide
|1,125
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,125
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac
|309
|24.05%
|Christie Goodenough
|976
|75.95%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,285
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jeff Wilson
|1,227
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,227
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Linda R Poplin
|1,238
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,238
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Rachel D. Carl
|1,226
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,226
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Phil Hiam
|1,206
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,206
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Sarah Kinney
|255
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|255
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mark D Duncan
|251
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|251
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Moraya Wilson
|1,116
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,116
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Chris Thomas
|1,125
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,125
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tiffany Schweppe
|1,117
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,117
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Larry Bridenback
|775
|71.89%
|Chad Searls
|303
|28.11%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,078
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Rick Gravatt
|848
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|848
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Teresa Boling
|896
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|896
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Merian C Juneau
|25
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|25
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kathleen Law
|25
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|25
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tony M Kramer
|26
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|26
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Gina James
|25
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|25
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|David Christiansen
|108
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|108
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Anita Blackburn
|72
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|72
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tina Miles
|206
|48.24%
|Barbie Smith
|221
|51.76%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|427
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Wayne Cotton
|239
|52.3%
|Lisa Garity
|218
|47.7%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|457
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Dave Palmer
|247
|56.01%
|Cindy Grenier
|194
|43.99%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|441
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Shawna Williams
|81
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|81
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Terri Carl
|83
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|83
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Denny Van Blaricom Jr.
|122
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|122
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Travis Warren
|103
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|103
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Scott Jones
|508
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|508
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Hillary Bearden
|536
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|536
|Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Robert Sholes
|26
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|26
|Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Brian Carbaugh
|18
|62.07%
|Carolyn Lande
|11
|37.93%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|29
|Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Bethany Mizushima
|19
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|19
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director District No. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Shawn Donnelly
|21
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|21
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director Position No. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Leroy T. Valley
|12
|41.38%
|Jennifer Phipps
|17
|58.62%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|29
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Bonds to Construct and Improve School Facilities
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Approved
|12
|34.29%
|Rejected
|23
|65.71%
|Total Votes
|35
|100%
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jennifer Tushka
|195
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|195
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Donnie King
|102
|45.54%
|Joe Reed
|122
|54.46%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|224
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Shortman Jr
|211
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|211
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Michael Langer
|0
|Total Votes
|0
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Connie Smejkal
|0
|Total Votes
|0
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Mortenson
|0
|Total Votes
|0
Fire
|Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Clarence (Buck) Graham
|155
|49.36%
|Larry Curfman
|159
|50.64%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|314
|Fire District 2 Fire 2 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Adam Bigby
|874
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|874
|Fire District 3 Fire 3 Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Michael Bearden
|75
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|75
|Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mike Shepard
|102
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|102
|Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kenneth W. Carlyle
|101
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|101
|Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Eric L Patton
|396
|51.56%
|Dave Hauge
|372
|48.44%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|768
|Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Darrell Haglund
|140
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|140
|Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Joseph Fernandez
|73
|43.98%
|Jim Richards
|93
|56.02%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|166
|Fire District 8 Fire 8 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Stephanie Allestad
|103
|58.19%
|Clinton L Davis
|74
|41.81%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|177
|Fire District 8 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 8 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|137
|76.54%
|Levy No
|42
|23.46%
|Total Votes
|179
|100%
|Fire District 10 Fire 10 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mike Toy
|259
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|259
|Fire District 11 Fire 11 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|David McLellan
|111
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|111
|Fire District 12 Fire 12 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jerry Banks
|119
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|119
|FIRE MASON 12 Fire Commissioner Position No. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Albert (Buck) Wilder
|14
|66.67%
|Nicholas Jones
|7
|33.33%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|21
|Fire District 14 Fire 14 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Edward McNett
|89
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|89
|Fire District 15 Fire 15 Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jeffrey Schreck
|104
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|104
|Fire District 17 Fire 17 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Calvin Pierce III
|36
|53.73%
|Bruce I. Brown
|31
|46.27%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|67
Park and Recreation
|Park District 1 Parks Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jim White
|471
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|471
|Park District 1 Parks Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mike Reichenberger
|502
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|502
|Park District 1 Parks Position 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Julie Smith
|474
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|474
|Park District 1 Parks Position 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kevin Goodrich
|532
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|532
|Park District 1 Parks Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tanya Lana
|470
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|470
Water
|Water District 2 Water 2 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Epperson
|488
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|488
|Water District 8 Water 8 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Les Miller
|31
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|31