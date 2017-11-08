General Election: Full Results
By KXRO News
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 5:07 AM

November 7, 2017 General Election

Number of Registered Voters 41,123
Total Ballots Counted 11,546
Next Ballot Count On 11/08/2017 4:00 PM
Last Tabulated 11/07/2017 8:24 PM
Voter Turnout 28.08%
Certification Date 11/28/2017

 

State Measures

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed 7,903 72.39%
Maintained 3,014 27.61%
Total Votes 10,917 100%
·         Statewide Results »

 

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed 8,385 76.76%
Maintained 2,538 23.24%
Total Votes 10,923 100%
·         Statewide Results »

 

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed 7,942 72.4%
Maintained 3,028 27.6%
Total Votes 10,970 100%
·         Statewide Results »

County

Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer
Candidate Vote Vote %
Ken Albert

(Prefers Democratic Party)

 7,810
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 7,810

Port

Port District Commissioner 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jack Thompson 7,997
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 7,997

Public Hospital

Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Georgette Beerbower Hiles 872 59.24%
Carolyn Wescott 600 40.76%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,472

 

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Maryann Welch 4,386 57.02%
Dale Hensley 3,306 42.98%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 7,692

 

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
John Lester Farra 3,229 43.41%
Robert Torgerson 4,209 56.59%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 7,438

 

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Melanie Leiann Sturgeon 3,943 51.76%
Pete Scroggs 3,675 48.24%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 7,618

City/Town

Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tawni Andrews 162 59.78%
Dick Murchy 109 40.22%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 271

 

Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
John J. Maki 191
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 191

 

Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tim Alstrom 288
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 288

 

Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7
Candidate Vote Vote %
Karen Rowe 392 77.01%
Janae M. Chhith 117 22.99%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 509

 

Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10
Candidate Vote Vote %
Alan Richrod 67 53.6%
Robert Jerrick Rodgers 58 46.4%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 125

 

Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11
Candidate Vote Vote %
205
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 205

 

Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Paul Chrt 117 33.43%
Debra Moran 233 66.57%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 350

 

City of Cosmopolis Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Richard(Dick) Kellar 157 45.51%
Dale Andrews 188 54.49%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 345

 

City of Elma Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Pat Miller 369
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 369

 

City of Elma Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
David Blackett 262 63.13%
Elroy Papke 153 36.87%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 415

 

City of Elma Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tom Boling 339
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 339

 

Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Paul McMillan 151
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 151

 

Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jim George 108
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 108

 

Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Position 6
Candidate Vote Vote %
Richard Sinclair 73 32.88%
Bill Nelson 149 67.12%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 222

 

Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7
Candidate Vote Vote %
Greg Grun 196
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 196

 

Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Position 10
Candidate Vote Vote %
Denise Anderson 133
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 133

 

Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Position 12
Candidate Vote Vote %
Angela Forkum 108
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 108

 

Proposition No. 1 Replacement of Fire Department Equipment
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved 127 60.77%
Rejected 82 39.23%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 209

 

City of McCleary Mayor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Brent Schiller 124 65.61%
Jared Berken 65 34.39%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 189

 

City of McCleary Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Gary Atkins 56 29.32%
Brycen Huff 135 70.68%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 191

 

City of McCleary Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jaron Heller 113 61.75%
Eric J. Hart 70 38.25%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 183

 

City of McCleary Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
John Dunning 55 30.22%
Ben Blankenship 127 69.78%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 182

 

City of McCleary Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Joy Iversen 161
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 161

 

City of Montesano Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Clint Bryson 644
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 644

 

City of Montesano Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Barry Iverson 353 43.21%
Ian Cope 464 56.79%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 817

 

City of Montesano Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Robert Hatley 357 44.35%
Kim Cristobal 448 55.65%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 805

 

City of Montesano Position 6
Candidate Vote Vote %
Ray Meyers 360 45.51%
Tyler Trimble 431 54.49%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 791

 

Mayor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Keith Francis 54
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 54

 

City of Oakville Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Anthony Smith 55
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 55

 

City of Oakville Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
John Ruymann 61
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 61

 

Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Susan Conniry 763 50.53%
John Lynn 747 49.47%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,510

 

City of Ocean Shores Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Shannon Rubin 655 45.68%
Lisa Griebel 779 54.32%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,434

 

City of Ocean Shores Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Steve Ensley 791 55.47%
Randy D. Scott 635 44.53%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,426

 

City of Ocean Shores Position 7
Candidate Vote Vote %
Robert Crumpacker 839 58.55%
Carlos Roldan 594 41.45%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,433

 

Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Melissa Huerta 224
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 224

 

City of Westport Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Michael Bruce 112 36.72%
Louis Summers 193 63.28%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 305

 

City of Westport Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tom Aronson 227
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 227

School

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jennifer Durney 1,550 60.36%
Devin Backholm 1,018 39.64%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,568

 

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Erin Farrer 1,849
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,849

 

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
William Dyer 1,511 61.77%
Jamie Walsh 935 38.23%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,446

 

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Sandra F. Bielski 1,957
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,957

 

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Chris Eide 1,125
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,125

 

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac 309 24.05%
Christie Goodenough 976 75.95%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,285

 

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jeff Wilson 1,227
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,227

 

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Linda R Poplin 1,238
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,238

 

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Rachel D. Carl 1,226
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,226

 

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Phil Hiam 1,206
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,206

 

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Sarah Kinney 255
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 255
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 3

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mark D Duncan 251
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 251
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Moraya Wilson 1,116
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,116

 

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Chris Thomas 1,125
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,125

 

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tiffany Schweppe 1,117
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,117

 

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Larry Bridenback 775 71.89%
Chad Searls 303 28.11%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,078
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Rick Gravatt 848
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 848
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 5

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Teresa Boling 896
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 896
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 77 – School 77 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Merian C Juneau 25
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25

 

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kathleen Law 25
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25

 

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tony M Kramer 26
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 26

 

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Gina James 25
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25

 

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
David Christiansen 108
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 108

 

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Anita Blackburn 72
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 72

 

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tina Miles 206 48.24%
Barbie Smith 221 51.76%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 427

 

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Wayne Cotton 239 52.3%
Lisa Garity 218 47.7%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 457

 

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dave Palmer 247 56.01%
Cindy Grenier 194 43.99%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 441

 

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 4
Candidate Vote Vote %
Shawna Williams 81
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 81

 

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Terri Carl 83
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 83

 

Sch Dist 117 – School 117 Director District 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Denny Van Blaricom Jr. 122
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 122

 

Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Travis Warren 103
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 103

 

Sch Dist 172 – School 172 Director District 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Scott Jones 508
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 508
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Hillary Bearden 536
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 536
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Robert Sholes 26
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 26
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Brian Carbaugh 18 62.07%
Carolyn Lande 11 37.93%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 29
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 5

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Bethany Mizushima 19
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 19
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director District No. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Shawn Donnelly 21
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 21
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director Position No. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Leroy T. Valley 12 41.38%
Jennifer Phipps 17 58.62%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 29
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Bonds to Construct and Improve School Facilities

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved 12 34.29%
Rejected 23 65.71%
Total Votes 35 100%
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jennifer Tushka 195
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 195
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 3

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Donnie King 102 45.54%
Joe Reed 122 54.46%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 224
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 4

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
John Shortman Jr 211
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 211
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 61 – School Board Director, District No. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Michael Langer 0
Total Votes 0
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 4

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Connie Smejkal 0
Total Votes 0
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 5

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
John Mortenson 0
Total Votes 0
·         Multi-county Results »

Fire

Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Clarence (Buck) Graham 155 49.36%
Larry Curfman 159 50.64%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 314

 

Fire District 2 Fire 2 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Adam Bigby 874
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 874

 

Fire District 3 Fire 3 Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Michael Bearden 75
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 75

 

Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mike Shepard 102
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 102

 

Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kenneth W. Carlyle 101
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 101

 

Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Eric L Patton 396 51.56%
Dave Hauge 372 48.44%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 768

 

Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Darrell Haglund 140
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 140

 

Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Joseph Fernandez 73 43.98%
Jim Richards 93 56.02%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 166

 

Fire District 8 Fire 8 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Stephanie Allestad 103 58.19%
Clinton L Davis 74 41.81%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 177

 

Fire District 8 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 8 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
Measure Vote Vote %
Levy Yes 137 76.54%
Levy No 42 23.46%
Total Votes 179 100%

 

Fire District 10 Fire 10 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mike Toy 259
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 259

 

Fire District 11 Fire 11 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
David McLellan 111
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 111

 

Fire District 12 Fire 12 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jerry Banks 119
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119

 

FIRE MASON 12 Fire Commissioner Position No. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Albert (Buck) Wilder 14 66.67%
Nicholas Jones 7 33.33%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 21
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Fire District 14 Fire 14 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Edward McNett 89
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 89

 

Fire District 15 Fire 15 Position 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jeffrey Schreck 104
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 104
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Fire District 17 Fire 17 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Calvin Pierce III 36 53.73%
Bruce I. Brown 31 46.27%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 67

Park and Recreation

Park District 1 Parks Position 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jim White 471
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 471
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District 1 Parks Position 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mike Reichenberger 502
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 502
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District 1 Parks Position 3

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Julie Smith 474
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 474
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District 1 Parks Position 4

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kevin Goodrich 532
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 532
·         Multi-county Results »

 

Park District 1 Parks Position 5

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tanya Lana 470
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 470
·         Multi-county Results »

Water

Water District 2 Water 2 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tom Epperson 488
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 488

 

Water District 8 Water 8 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Les Miller 31
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 31

 

Comments