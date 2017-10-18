General Election features races that directly impact residents

Local ballots are scheduled to be in mailboxes on Friday, but there will be more than just local offices to vote on.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman says that the General Election will be dominated by local races and measures, with very little statewide.

In Grays Harbor. Approximately 100 races will be seen in areas throughout the County.

More than 4.2 million ballots are being mailed out across Washington this week.

The deadline for voters to return ballots is Election Day, Nov. 7. Ballots being submitted via ballot drop box need to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are mailed back must be postmarked by Nov. 7. The state Elections Division recommends that voters who return their ballot via mail do so a couple of days prior to Election Day to help ensure it will be postmarked in time.

Washington residents who are not registered but want to vote in this fall’s General Election have until Oct. 30 to register in person at their county elections department.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman, Washington’s chief elections officer, urges voters to turn out in an election that can affect local communities in profound ways.

“Post-presidential year elections impact people as much as a big presidential election year, if not more,” Wyman said. “These local races and ballot measures determine who leads your community and how your tax dollars are spent. These elected leaders will make decisions about local schools, roads and public safety. I encourage all voters to return their ballots to have their voices heard, because this election matters in your community.”

Secretary of State Kim Wyman spoke to KXRO, and urged voters to participate .

In this year’s General Election, there are 3,738 candidates in 2,868 races, distributed across 1,390 voting jurisdictions. Local races include city and town council, school district, fire district, hospital district, port district and water district. The highest-profile local race is for Seattle mayor. There also are eight special legislative races, two Court of Appeals elections in King County, and one Superior Court race in both Spokane and Yakima counties. There is a total of 146 ballot measures, including three advisory votes. There are no congressional or statewide races on the ballot.

For the first time since 1989, no initiative or referendum appears on the statewide ballot. The three advisory votes on this year’s ballot ask voters if the three bills passed by the Legislature that imposed or raised taxes should be approved or repealed. This year’s advisory votes, which are nonbinding and won’t change law, are:

Advisory Vote No. 16 (Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597, which increased the food fish excise tax rate on certain salmon and game fish.)

Advisory Vote No. 17 (Engrossed House Bill 2163, which expanded the business and occupation tax and narrowed certain retail sales and use tax exemptions.)

Advisory Vote No. 18 (Engrossed House Bill 2242, which imposed an additional state property tax for common schools.)

There were 4,266,246 Washington residents registered to vote as of Oct. 17. About 81,490 military and overseas ballots were mailed Sept. 23.

The state Elections Division recently mailed the General Election Voters’ Pamphlet to 3.3 million households in 19 zoned editions. The Elections Division also offers online tools for voters to study candidates and ballot measures:

MyVote – Visit myvote.wa.govto view your candidates and ballot measures.

Online Voters’ Guide– View all state candidates and ballot measures online at MyVote.wa.gov. There are versions in English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese, as well as an audio version of the Voters’ Pamphlet that was created with the help of the Washington Talking Book & Braille Library.

For voters with disabilities, accessible voting units (AVUs) will be available starting Oct. 20 until Election Day at 8 p.m. Contact county elections departments for specific dates that AVU voting is available. Each county must have at least one AVU at each voting center.

Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, as well as documenting extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington.