General Election: Aberdeen/Hoquiam/Cosmopolis

No major changes in local offices following preliminary results in the General Election.

In Aberdeen, current Council President Tawni Andrews looks to retain her seat on the City Council, leading challenger Dick Murchy 59.78% to 40.22%.

Also in Aberdeen, Karen Rowe is leading her race to retain a seat she was appointed to in January following the exit of Kathi Hoder. Challenger Janae Chhith, who also vied to be appointed to the seat of Hoder, is trailing 77.01% to 22.99%.

Alan Richrod is leading by 9 votes for his seat, leading challenger Jerrick Rodgers 53.60% to 46.40%.

John Maki will be a new Aberdeen City Council representative, taking the seat left open when Alice Phelps chose not to run again. Former City Councilmember, and former County Commissioner, Frank Gordon will return to his seat in Ward 6. Maki, Gordon, and Councilmember Tim Alstrom all ran unopposed.

In Hoquiam, Bill Nelson looks to retain his seat, leading challenger Richard Sinclair 67.12% to 32.88%.

Former council representative Paul McMillan will return to the City Council, although in a different position in his ward, joined by newcomer Jim George and current council members Greg Grun, Denise Anderson, and Angela Forkum. All 5 seats were unopposed.

Cosmopolis will be gaining a new member to the City Council to fill the seat of Jonathan Fischer, as Dale Andrews leads Dick Keller by 31 votes, 54.49% to 45.51%, to fill the seat after Fischer chose not to run. He will be joined by longtime Councilmember Debbie Moran, who is leading challenger Paul Chrt 66.57% to 33.43%.