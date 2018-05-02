Gateway to the Olympics EXPO this weekend

The Gateway to the Olympics EXPO will bring the outdoors to the Shoppes at Riverside this weekend.
The Gateway to the Olympics EXPO will be held May 5 & 6, featuring a number of local outdoor experts and vendors, highlighting Grays Harbor and the Olympic Peninsula.
The EXPO is an interactive outdoor /recreational lifestyle event providing opportunities to learn from hunting, fishing, and camping experts with how-to- seminars, product demos, and the latest gear.
Admission to the event is free.
You can find out more at gatewaytotheolympicsexpo.com
Brought to you by Grays Harbor Tourism, Five Star Dealerships, Bank of the Pacific, Foot & Ankle Associates, MT DEW, GH Unders, The Daily World, and Alpha Media Grays Harbor.
Speaker/Presentation schedule:
Saturday, May 5th
- 10am- Hunter Safety / Bill Montgomery DWF
- 11am- Hiking on the Olympic Peninsula / Erica Crust
- 1pm- Boater Safety/ GH Sheriff’s Marine Unit- Ken Denny
- 3pm- Hunter Safety / Bill Montgomery DWF
- 4pm- Fishing on the Harbor Curt Holt DWF
Sunday, May 6th
- 10am- Float Fishing & Gear Rigging / Jim Babcock with Olympic Water Guide
- 1pm- Boater Safety / GH Sheriff’s Marine Unit- Ken Denny
- 2pm- Shellfish Harvesting/ Clam Digging- Dan Ayres DWF
- 3pm – Fishing on the Harbor Curt Holt DWF