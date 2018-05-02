Gateway to the Olympics EXPO this weekend

The Gateway to the Olympics EXPO will bring the outdoors to the Shoppes at Riverside this weekend.

The Gateway to the Olympics EXPO will be held May 5 & 6, featuring a number of local outdoor experts and vendors, highlighting Grays Harbor and the Olympic Peninsula.

The EXPO is an interactive outdoor /recreational lifestyle event providing opportunities to learn from hunting, fishing, and camping experts with how-to- seminars, product demos, and the latest gear.

Admission to the event is free.

You can find out more at gatewaytotheolympicsexpo.com

Brought to you by Grays Harbor Tourism, Five Star Dealerships, Bank of the Pacific, Foot & Ankle Associates, MT DEW, GH Unders, The Daily World, and Alpha Media Grays Harbor.

Speaker/Presentation schedule:

Saturday, May 5th

10am- Hunter Safety / Bill Montgomery DWF

11am- Hiking on the Olympic Peninsula / Erica Crust

1pm- Boater Safety/ GH Sheriff’s Marine Unit- Ken Denny

3pm- Hunter Safety / Bill Montgomery DWF

4pm- Fishing on the Harbor Curt Holt DWF

Sunday, May 6th