Randy Ross served in his first meeting as a Grays Harbor County Commissioner Monday and they passed the Interagency Agreement for the Gateway center.

The agreement signs the county up for $55,000 of funding for the project.

Commissioner Ross said it is a good project for the entire county.

The agreement passed with a 2 – 1 vote as Commissioner Wes Cormier, who has been against county involvement for the project, voted no.