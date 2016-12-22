Gateway Center Project meeting specifically regarding Selmer’s building

Following community questions regarding saving buildings in Aberdeen to be used in the construction of the proposed Gateway Center, a meeting has been scheduled to answer these questions directly.

In a release, planners with the Gateway Center announced that they have scheduled a community meeting on January 5 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Rotary Log Pavilion to address concerns regarding the Selmer’s building in the design of the proposed center. This meeting will allow those questions to be directed towards the planners themselves.

“Early in the planning process for the Gateway Center, the idea of incorporating local history and specifically the Selmer’s building into the design was carefully considered,” said Mayor Erik Larson of Aberdeen. “There have been a number of recent questions emerging again about this idea and we want the community to have an opportunity to ask those questions directly from the planning, design and engineering teams.”

Early in the planning process, the conceptual design for the Gateway Center included portions that appeared to include the Selmer’s annex building. According to the release, in February of this year they found that restoring the entire Selmer’s building would not meet the needs of the final project based on their feasibility study.

They tell KXRO that when they looked at an estimate for restoring only the facade of the building, estimates showed a cost of approximately $1-$2 million.

Following the initial design meeting in November and the online survey following, the planners say that preserving the building was not a concern for the public.

“With more than 200 total participants, the two most important elements of the project emerged as construction quality and budget control with a combined average ranking of 7.4 out of 10. No other elements of the project received an average response of 7 or higher. The remaining 16 questions averaged 4.8 out of ten with the specific question about how important an historical building form was to participants receiving an average 4.9 out of 10. “

In response to public comment about the building, a new study has been launched to specifically incorporate the Selmer’s building facade. Results from that study will be made available to the public.

“Incorporating community input has always been central to the spirit of the Gateway Center project,” Mayor Larson added. “It’s important to remember that we are looking to serve the entire county with this effort, not just Aberdeen. The economic and cultural vibrancy of Grays Harbor is something we believe everyone can rally around and opening the discussion to address questions as to how this project will allow us to achieve that goal is important to the many diverse interests involved in this endeavor.”

Community members interested in hearing more details about the study and the project are invited to the meeting on January 5.

The previously scheduled final design review meeting has been moved to January 19.

Both meetings will be held at the Rotary Log Pavilion, 1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen from 5:30 – 7:30pm.