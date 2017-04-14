Gateway Center plans are the focus of upcoming forum lunch

Greater Grays Harbor Inc. is focusing on the Gateway Center at their April Business Forum Lunch to give members and residents an opportunity to learn more about the project.

GGHI announced that their April 25 lunch will provide updates on the project, including a presentation by Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson who will be speaking about the progress and next steps to completing the project.

In addition to Larson, Michael Cade, Director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council, will be on hand to speak about the Thurston County Center for Business and Innovation and how it helped Thurston County double economic impact from $20 M to $42 M in one year.

Currently, the Grays Harbor Gateway Center is in planning stages, but is proposed to be built in Aberdeen, with a “focus on promoting economic development and tourism across the county”. Under the proposed plan, the mixed-use facility will house an enterprise center and host a countywide visitor information center.

“This is a project more than 10 years in the making that is based on well-researched, proven models that improve access and connection, create a sense of community pride, and open opportunities for our future by bringing together core resources for businesses looking to start, grow, or relocate to Grays Harbor,” said Dru Garson, CEO of Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. “While its core focus will be on economic development as a one-stop-shop for any business looking to relocate or grow, anyone visiting our County driving by it will have a clear place to stop for visitor or tourism information.”

The business forum lunch is open to the public, but reservations are required by Wednesday, April 19.

The cost for entrance to the event and lunch is $20 for Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. members and $25 for non-members. The lunch will be held at Grays Harbor Country Club at 5300 Central Park Dr. in Aberdeen from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

For additional information about the event, please call our office at (360) 532-7888.