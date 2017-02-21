Gateway Center final design announced; Tamblyn Building left out based on comments

After nearly 1,000 comments, a final design for the proposed Gateway Center Project has been announced.

In a release, the design team for the Grays Harbor Gateway Center released a summary of the results of the final survey that looked at 2 different designs for the project; one design featured a brand new building on the project based on community feedback, while the other design included portions of the Tamblyn Building already on the land.

The results showed a 55% majority supporting the option for a brand new building as the preferred design, with 45% of participants looking to include the Tamblyn Building façade and possible additional costs.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson said in the release, “We recognize there were those who wanted to see the Selmer’s Building façade incorporated with the final design but when those options were explored and presented to the community, respondents indicated a preference for the more wood-inspired design concept, rather than the brick concept that would have retained the façade.”

The release says that they used feedback from the last design meeting as well as more than 900 online survey entries for the final survey. In total, the design team says that approximately 2,000 people from throughout Grays Harbor attended a design meeting, participated in one or more surveys or shared their comments directly to the team.

“While it is impossible for everyone to get exactly what they want,” Mayor Larson added, “we are confident that we have enough information to move forward with a strong sense of the majority voice of the community.”

Despite results showing that the community wanted a building that paid tribute to the history of the region, those results did not prefer including a building already eligible for historic designation.

Following the results, the project now has a plan that can be included into funding requests through the state legislature, and is planned to include elements such as Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) into the design.