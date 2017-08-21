Garfield St interchange closing all day Aug. 23
By KXRO News
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 7:28 AM

The will be closing a section of the truck route for an entire day this week, and drivers should be prepared.

The City of Aberdeen Street Division tells KXRO that they will be closing Garfield Street, the interchange between and Heron streets on the east side of the Port Industrial route, all day on Wednesday, August 23.

Repairs on the road will have the short one block street closed from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday.

The city warns drivers that any truck traffic heading eastbound from the Port towards Aberdeen should detour to Myrtle Street to avoid having to move onto residential streets.

 

 

