Garage sale restrictions in Aberdeen are an option again

The discussion of new garage rules continued last night, but with some changes.

An ordinance that would adjust the rules in Aberdeen to limit the number of garage or yard sales that an address could have returned on Wednesday night to the Aberdeen City Council.

In August, an ordinance that would have dropped the allowable sales that any one household could have per year from 10 to 2 was tabled.

Last night, it was returned to a vote by original sponsor, Councilwoman Dee Anne Shaw.

Shaw brought back the ordinance, adding some verbiage and changing the total number from 2 to 4.

In addition to the total count, the ordinance was adjusted to ensure that any “city-wide garage sale events sponsored or approved by the city” would not count toward the 4 sale limit. Also amended was the section on when the rules would go into place.

If approved, the rule would start on January 1, 2018.

When it was tabled in August, the vote was already heading for a second reading. After lengthy discussion, the ordinance was returned for a vote with the amendments and passed on the second reading.

The vote to change and move forward the ordinance was passed 9-3, with councilmembers Tawni Andrews, Jim Cook, and Alice Phelps voting no.

The ordinance will return to the next city council meeting on September 28 for a third and final reading, and possible passage.