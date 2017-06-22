The future will be livestreamed

A record number of graduates will be on hand this Friday at the Grays Harbor College for graduation.

Jane Goldberg, Director of Public Relations for GHC, tells KXRO that 190 graduates plan to participate in the ceremony that starts at 7pm on Friday, outside on the main campus of the college.

2010 GHC alumnus and current Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson will be the featured speaker.

Tickets are required for the graduation ceremony, but Goldberg says that those unable to be inside the tent set up on Friday will still be able to watch, as the entire ceremony will be live-streamed on large screens set up inside the Schermer Building, and online at the college’s website at ghc.edu.

This will be the first graduation ceremony for new GHC President Jim Minkler.