Funds needed for complete overhaul of the Hawaiian Chieftain

The Hawaiian Chieftain is looking for assistance from the public to do a complete overhaul.

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Executive Director Brandi Bednarik tells KXRO that they are kicking off Project Overhaul in July, and the 3 year restoration of the Chieftain will be done in 3 phases!

They say that after 29 years on the saltwater, the Hawaiian Chieftain needs to get these fixes before it is too late.

The overhaul will include new sails, new ropes, new navigation equipment, and rebuilds or replacements on certain ship parts.

In addition to the fixes, the Chieftain will be getting a brand new color scheme that will be announced as the project continues.

Phase 1, according to the Seaport, will require $43,500 to be raised in addition to routine maintenance costs already budgeted for.

The Hawaiian Chieftain joined the Lady Washington at the Seaport in 2005.

The Seaport says that “Without Project Overhaul, Hawaiian Chieftain will fade away.”

To receive a full plan of work , costs, and timeline, email development@historicalseaport.org or call us at 360-532-8611.

Residents can donate online.