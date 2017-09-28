Funding for East Aberdeen Mobility Project accepted

The City of Aberdeen will move one step closer to realizing the goals of the East Aberdeen Mobility Project with state funding.

Up to $300,000 is available to the City as a grant to perform a planning study.

The study will focus on “placement and phasing of identified infrastructure improvements, updating cost estimates, identifying right of way, pedestrian and environmental issues, and update traffic flow data” prior the preliminary engineering of the work.

The work will be to look at possible improvements to assist traffic flow and access as additional rail traffic may be moving into the area.

Mayor Erik Larson said at the meeting on Wednesday that now is the time to move forward.

Larson said that this planning phase will be the last under direct City oversight.

The grant is a 100% grant. This means that no matching funds will be required from the City in order to accept the money.

Design announced as the current Preferred Alternative under East Aberdeen Mobility Project plans.