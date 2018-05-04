Free weather training on Saturday in Long Beach

There is an opportunity to learn about local weather in a free class this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Portland and the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency are inviting anyone with an interest in weather to attend a training session this Saturday.

The groups will hold a weather spotter training class in Long Beach from 9:30 – 11 am on Saturday, May 5th.

This training is free and will be held at The South Pacific County Administration Facility located at 7013 Sandridge Rd in Long Beach, WA.

They say that anyone who wants to become a volunteer weather spotter or those who are already weather spotters and want refresher training are welcome to attend.