Free Shred Day coming Sept. 16
By KXRO News
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 6:25 AM

Great Northwest Federal Credit Union is holding their no cost annual community shred day on Saturday, Sept 16th from 9am-noon.

They say the event is a day to “Shred sensitive documents and reduce your risk of identity theft.”

The shred day will be at their Aberdeen, Raymond & Long Beach locations.

The event is free, but Great NW says that suggested donations of canned goods for local food banks will be accepted.

It is not a requirement to be a member to participate.

Community members are welcome to bring their papers for shredding.

