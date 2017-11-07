Free entry to recreation sites for Veterans Day weekend

The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Washington November 11 – 12 in honor of Veterans Day.

“We honor our veterans each November 11th and every other day of the year,” said Jim Peña, Regional Forester. “We hope that this time will serve as a way for our veterans and other visitors to find our national forests as a year-round respite, a place where they can take time out for themselves.”

This fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers.

Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply.

The Forest Service manages more than 2,400 developed recreation sites, over 24,000 miles of trails, 51 Wild and Scenic Rivers, and two national monuments in the Pacific Northwest.

No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.

To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map.