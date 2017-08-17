A free day is coming soon for state parks

To celebrate the National Park System’s 101st birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Friday, Aug. 25.

Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.

State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit.

The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.

The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 “free days” when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.

The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

There are three more State Parks free days are available in 2017 after the 25th:

30 (Saturday) — National Public Lands Day

11 (Saturday) — Veterans Day

24 (Friday) — Autumn free day

The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks.

Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations.