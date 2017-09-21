Free CERT training in Pacific County

Free CERT training is coming to Pacific County in October.

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency will be offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training in Raymond and they are looking for residents interested in the course.

Training is scheduled as follows:

Saturday, October 21, 2017 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 22, 2017 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 28, 2017 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29, 2017 – 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The course will be held in Raymond, specific location information will be sent out at time of registration. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 24 participants.

The CERT program is an all-risk, all-hazard training in an effort to prepare local residents “to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation”.

The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first three days and practical exercises during the last day. Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend.

To register or for more information, contact PCEMA Director Scott McDougall at (360) 875 or 642-9338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us.