Free CERT training begins May 4 in Pacific County.

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is once again offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training for residents, and the new class starts in Raymond at the start of May.

The CERT training is to prepare local residents “ to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation”.

The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first three days and practical exercises during the last day.

Training is scheduled as follows:

Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday, May 5, 2017 – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, May 6, 2017 – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 7, 2017 – 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

The course will be held at the Grays Harbor College Riverview Center 600 Washington Avenue in Raymond. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 24 participants.

Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend.

To register or for more information, contact Jeffrey Davis at (360) 875-9300 extension 2548 or email AmeriCorps@co.pacific.wa.us.