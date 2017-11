There will be days when you can ride the bus for free this Holiday Season.

Grays Harbor Transit has announced that free bus service in Zone 1 has been extended this year and will include the Friday after Thanksgiving and weekends from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

The free service will also be available the traditional week before Christmas as well.

They say that as a reminder, there is no service on Thanksgiving and Christmas day.

Grays Harbor Transit wishes everyone safe and happy holidays.