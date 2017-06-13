Fred Thurber Fountain may be removed
The fountain in front of Hoquiam City Hall could be removed.

At the Monday City Council meeting, President pro tempore Ben Winkelman spoke on the city plans.

The Fred Thurber Fountain, designed in 1970, was placed to honor Thurber, a city councilman who served the city for 31 years.

In the years since it was placed, the fountain has stopped working and has continued to deteriorate, according to the City.

Finance Director Corri Schmid and Winkelman spoke to the council about the issues.

There are no immediate plans to remove the fountain, but Winkelman says that the removal is being looked at.

