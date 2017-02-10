Franzine Potts named CEO for YMCA of Grays Harbor

The YMCA of Grays Harbor named Franzine Potts as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 7th.

“We are privileged to welcome Franzine Potts into her new role as CEO of the YMCA,” said Zach Edwards, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Grays Harbor. “Franzine has been with us at the Y for 12 years and has served as our CFO and Human Resources Director for the past 9 years. She is an energetic, thoughtful leader with an unparalleled commitment to this community and the future of the Y. We know that Franzine will provide the leadership to guide the Y as it continues its mission of promoting positive changes in the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”

“I have been blessed to call the YMCA of Grays Harbor my home for the last 12 years. Over these years I’ve witnessed firsthand the positive impact of the YMCA on the local community; personally I’ve watched my children learn to swim, gain life lessons at Camp Bishop and obtain social skills in Preschool, just to name a few,” said Franzine Potts, CEO. “I’m humbled and excited to continue the legacy laid before me by the dedicated volunteers, donors and staff. The YMCA has changed my life, and I look forward to this opportunity to give back to our community.”

Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors, following an extensive search, Potts will succeed Kurtis Dawson who stepped down in December to take the CEO position for the YMCA of Southern Arizona.