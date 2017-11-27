Four day clam dig begins Friday

Razor clam diggers will have the opportunity to fill their limits during a four-day dig beginning Dec. 1 on various ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig on evening tides after marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.

No digging will be allowed before noon.

Copalis will open Dec 1st and 3rd, Mocrocks will open the 2nd and 4th, and Long Beach and Twin Harbors will open the 2nd through the 4th.

Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW said diggers are required to keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or conditions, to avoid wasting clams.

He also said diggers should remember to bring a lantern for the digs with later low tides.

The best digging typically occurs one to two hours before low tide.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Dec. 31.

In the coming weeks, the department will announce planned digs for January and February as well.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

Dec. 1, Friday, 4:42 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Copalis

Dec. 2, Saturday, 5:29 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 3, Sunday, 6:15 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis