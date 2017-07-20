Former North Beach softball coach now leads the Grays Harbor College team

Grays Harbor College announced that they have selected Mike Cummings as their Head Softball Coach.

GHC says that Cummings has been coaching softball for the past 18 years, with 5 years as Head Coach at North Beach High School.

They say that during his time at North Beach, the coach took the Hyaks to three straight league championships and a combined 32-0 record in league play.

Athletic Director Tom Sutera said, ” We are excited to have Mike at the helm of GHC Softball. He has had success at each level he has coached. I see him finding that same success here as well.” Join us in welcoming Mike Cummings to Grays Harbor College Athletics.

Following his time with North Beach, Cummings also coached at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, Arizona in 2015, where his team finished in the top 16 in the state and Mike was named Coach of the Year.

Lee Williams was a new school, and this was the first year it had a Varsity team.

GHC says that Cummings also coached in summer league, with his teams earning four Babe Ruth National berths, and two NSA World Series berths. The most recent in 2016. In that time his teams took home two 3rd place finishes, two 5th place finishes and a 7th place finish.

Mike has also served as the Washington State Babe Ruth Softball Commissioner for 3 years.