Former Auditor Troy Kelly convicted

Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley was convicted Wednesday of possession of stolen property, two counts of making false declarations in a court preceding and six counts of tax fraud,related to when he ran a real-estate escrow services business during the height of last decade’s housing boom.

He was found not guilty on five counts of money laundering.

Judge Ronald B. Leighton handed down the verdict after a 21-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for March 30, 2018.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Kelley “had found the perfect crime,”… because no one was watching what was happening to the money that should have been refunded to homeowners.

This was the second trial for Kelley, whose federal fraud trial last year ended with an acquittal on one count and a deadlocked jury on more than a dozen others. The charges stemmed from Kelley’s operation of a business which tracked escrow paperwork for title companies.

Possession and concealment of stolen property is punishable by up to ten years in prison. False declarations and false statements are punishable by up to 5 years in prison. The remaining charges are punishable by up to three years in prison.