Forest Service Road bridges close for required inspections and repairs

Bridges will close around Grays Harbor for repair and inspection.

The US Forest Service announced that the Tea Creek Bridge near the Campbell Tree Grove Campsite will be closing for repairs. The bridge, on Forest Service Road 2204, Mile Post 14, will be closed all day on August 9th for the work.

The bridge is located a half mile past the Campbell Tree Grove Campsite.

The campground will remain open during the bridge repair.

Additional bridges in the region will be closing temporarily between August 7th and August 16th for inspection.

By law, bridge inspections are required every two years to ensure that the bridges within Olympic National Forest are compliant with National Bridge Inspection Standards.

Most bridges will be opened intermittently during the inspection to allow for traffic flow.

August 7th

Dungeness Forks Bridge (Road 2880, Mile Post 1) – 2-hour closure

Soleduck Bridge (Road 2918, Mile Post 3) – 3-hour closure

August 8th

South Fork Calawah Bridge (Road 2932, Mile Post 0.1) – 3-hour closure

Sitkum Gorge Bridge (Road 2900070, Mile Post 0.1) – 3-hour closure

August 9th

Middle Matheny Bridge (Road 2160080, Mile Post 0.5) – 2-hour closure

Lower Canyon Bridge (Road 2368, Mile Post 5.5) – 3-hour closure

August 10th & 11th

Humptulips Gorge Bridge (Road 2204, Mile Post 4.2) – 8-hour daily closures

August 14th & 15th

Skokomish Gorge Bridge (Road 2340, Mile Post 2.5) – 8-hour daily closures

August 16th

Church Creek Bridge (Road 2361, Mile Post 3.5) – 1.5-hour closure

South Fork Skokomish Bridge (Road 2353, Mile Post 0.6) – 4-hour closure​

