Food Bowl donations also being taken online
By KXRO News
Dec 4, 2017 @ 7:04 AM

As the Montesano Food Bowl continues until December 12, those outside the area or who cannot make an event can still donate online.

The Montesano School District posted a link to the Monte Online Store for anyone to make a donation directly to the fundraising.

“Even more than last year, the need for food in our community is at an all-time high. Any support you are willing to give is greatly appreciated.”

The School District posted their calendar of events on the website, as students raise funds and non-perishable food to support the Montesano Food Bank..

Food Bowl is a Montesano only event this year, with no direct competition with Elma as the Eagles held their Food Bowl prior to Thanksgiving.

Donations will also be accepted at a series of events over the next weeks.

To see the full calendar of events, visit the Montesano Food Bowl 2017 Calendar of Events.

