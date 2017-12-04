Food Bowl donations also being taken online

As the Montesano Food Bowl continues until December 12, those outside the area or who cannot make an event can still donate online.

The Montesano School District posted a link to the Monte Online Store for anyone to make a donation directly to the fundraising.

“Even more than last year, the need for food in our community is at an all-time high. Any support you are willing to give is greatly appreciated.”

The School District posted their calendar of events on the website, as students raise funds and non-perishable food to support the Montesano Food Bank..

Food Bowl is a Montesano only event this year, with no direct competition with Elma as the Eagles held their Food Bowl prior to Thanksgiving.

Donations will also be accepted at a series of events over the next weeks.

To see the full calendar of events, visit the Montesano Food Bowl 2017 Calendar of Events.