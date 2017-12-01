Food Bowl has begun in Montesano

The Montesano School District has posted their calendar of events for the annual Food Bowl, saying that they will be collecting non-perishable food and money until Tuesday, December 12th.

“Even more than last year, the need for food in our community is at an all-time high. Any support you are willing to give is greatly appreciated.”

Unlike former years, this year Food Bowl will not be a direct competition with the Elma School District and will be a Montesano only campaign. Elma held their Food Bowl prior to Thanksgiving.

Donations will be accepted at a series of events over the next weeks. This includes students standing in front of local businesses, their McTakeover on December 5, and a presence during the Festival of Lights.

To see the full calendar of events, visit the Montesano Food Bowl 2017 Calendar of Events