Flood Watch into Thanksgiving; risk of landslides increased

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Flood Watch for our region from 4pm this afternoon through 4pm Thanksgiving Day.

All area rivers will rise, but none are expected to reach flood stage at this point.

We can expect wind gusts up to 40 mph along with heavy rain through tonight.

Wednesday could see some relief from the heavy rain, stormy conditions are expected starting again on Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving.

Winds will also gust to 40 mph into Thursday.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management reminds residents that all areas of the county will be susceptible to pooling of water on the already saturated ground, from the heavy rain we will may receive tonight and Tuesday and then again Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.

Small creeks may overflow their banks and roadways may have significant ponding as a result of heavy rainfall.

Use caution while driving due to ponding of water on roadways and during periods of heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall today and tonight will lead to an increased threat of landslides in Western Washington.

According to an alert, recent rains have increased soil moisture to high levels across Western Washington, with heavy rainfall expected at times today and tonight.

Along the coast, 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely, with a half to one and a half inches over the interior lowlands.

This amount of rain will lead to an increased threat of landslides.

For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages.

For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn