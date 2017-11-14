Flood Watch on Satsop River for Wednesday

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tell KXRO that the National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Flood Watch for the Satsop River from 4am Wednesday morning to 4pm Wednesday afternoon.

“The river will rise very quickly in the early morning hours and crest at flood stage (34 feet) @ 10:00 am tomorrow morning. The river will quickly recede after. Any flooding is forecast to be minor.”

All areas of the county will be susceptible to pooling of water, on the already saturated ground, from the heavy rain we will receive into Wednesday.

Small creeks may overflow their banks and roadways may have significant ponding as a result of heavy rainfall.

Use caution while driving due to ponding of water on roadways and during periods of heavy rain.