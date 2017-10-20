Flood Watch issued for Grays Harbor this weekend

With recent storms and rainfall and more heavy rain on the way, a flood watch has been issued for this weekend.

The National Weather Service says a flood watch will begin on Saturday at 5pm in the evening and run through 5pm Sunday evening.

They say that Grays Harbor is included in multiple counties that will be affected this weekend as heavy rain is forecast to fall.

The heaviest period of rain is expected to be on Saturday night in the Cascades but there is still a chance the heavy rain could spread to the Olympics.

The weather service says rivers in the area could flood and urban and small stream flooding is possible, beginning Saturday night.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.