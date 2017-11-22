Flood Warning and Watch in effect

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Flood Warning for the Satsop River through mid-day today.

The river reached Flood Stage of 34 feet near Satsop at 3:00am this morning and crested at 34.74 feet @ 4:15am this morning.

The river will recede below flood stage later this morning. Flooding is expected to be minor impacting low pasture lands and some low lying roads along the river.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Grays Harbor County through 4:00 pm Thanksgiving Day.

All areas of the county will be susceptible to pooling of water on the already saturated ground, from the heavy rain we have received. Rain will ease today, increase tonight and then impact Thanksgiving Day with showers. Small creeks may overflow their banks and roadways may have significant ponding as a result of heavy rainfall.

Use caution while driving due to ponding of water on roadways and during periods of heavy rain.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the region on an increased risk of landslides due to the saturation of the ground from rain. This will continue to be a risk over the weekend as more rain is forecast to fall through Sunday.