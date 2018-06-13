Fleet Park bathrooms get ribbon cutting
By KXRO News
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:08 AM

The City of Montesano will be officially launching their new Fleet Park bathroom this afternoon.

The new park bathroom will receive a ribbon cutting by the city starting at 3pm this afternoon.

The project to install the new bathroom faced some opposition during the planning process after the cost was quoted as over $110,000 including installation. The City received funding from Grays Harbor County to go toward the project.

Following the installation, cameras were installed in the park for security.

