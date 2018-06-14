Flaggers and one way traffic coming to Highway 12 overnight

Roadwork continues in Central Park on Highway 12, and starting next week will move to the Wynoochee River Bridge.

Crews are finalizing the stretch of road leading up to the bridge outside Montesano, and starting on Tuesday, June 19, crews will begin a new phase of work and will be stopping traffic overnight.

Highway 12 will be reduced to a single lane across the bridge while crews remove and replace the deck’s surface and replace expansion joints.

Drivers can expect one-way alternating traffic with flaggers each Monday through Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Work is weather dependent.

This work is the final phase of the 7-mile paving project that is expected to be complete by the end of June.