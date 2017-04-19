Fishing season on local lakes starts Saturday

Trout fishing in Washington gets underway officially this weekend when several hundred lowland lakes open for a six-month season on April 22.

That date also marks the start of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual lowland lake fishing derby, which runs through Oct. 31.

“Although many lakes are open year-round, the fourth Saturday in April marks the traditional start of the lowland lakes fishing season, when hundreds of thousands of anglers are expected to turn out to fish,” said Steve Thiesfeld, WDFW inland fish program manager.

In Grays Harbor, 6 lakes are involved in the derby and 3 in Pacific County.

Grays Harbor County Duck Lake Failor Lake Lake Aberdeen Sylvia Lake Vance Creek Pond 1 (Bowers Lake) Vance Creek Pond 2 (Inez Lake) Pacific County Radar Ponds Black Lake Cases Pond

To participate, Washington anglers must have an annual freshwater or combination fishing license valid through March 31, 2018.

Anglers who catch one of 1,000 tagged fish can also claim prizes with a total value more than $25,000.

WDFW fish hatchery crews have been stocking more than 16 million trout and kokanee in lakes statewide. Those fish include 2.3 million catchable trout, nearly 150,000 larger trout averaging about one pound apiece, and millions of smaller trout that were stocked last year and have grown to catchable size.

Fish stocking details, by county and lake, are available in the annual stocking plan on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide/.

Opening weekend is a time when success rates are likely to be higher, says Thiesfeld.

“When I was a kid, I had a difficult time sleeping the night before opening day. It’s so exciting to get out there and fish, and opening weekend is just an excellent time to introduce fishing to kids and beginners,” he adds.

Thiesfeld encourages new anglers to check the “Fish Washington” feature at the department’s webpage (http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington) for fishing information by county, lake and fish species throughout the state.

Of more than 7,000 lakes, ponds and reservoirs in Washington, nearly 700 have WDFW-managed water-access sites, including areas accessible for people with disabilities. Other state and federal agencies operate hundreds more.

Details on water access site locations can be found on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/water_access/.

Anglers parking at WDFW water-access sites are required to display on their vehicle the WDFW Vehicle Access Pass that is provided free with every annual fishing license purchased. The passes are transferable between two vehicles.

Anglers who use Washington State Parks or Department of Natural Resource areas need a Discover Pass.

Anglers should check fishing regulations on WDFW’s webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/.

WDFW employees and their immediate families are not eligible to claim fishing derby prizes.

Photo from Etsy user EclecticForest