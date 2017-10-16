Fishing rule changes coming to the Humptulips

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is clarifying fishing regulations for the Humptulips River.

According to the WDFW anglers will be limited to one adult hatchery chinook as part of the two-adult salmon daily limit in the Humptulips River beginning today and running through Oct. 31, but starting Nov. 1, anglers must release all chinook.

They say this action nullifies a previous emergency rule change, which allowed for retention of two adult hatchery chinook, and makes the regulations on the Humptulips consistent with those listed in the 2017-18 Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

This rule affects the Humptulips River from the mouth to confluence with the East and West forks.

Oct. 16-Oct. 31: Daily limit of six salmon, including up to two adults of which one adult may be a hatchery chinook. Anglers must release wild chinook and wild coho. Minimum size 12 inches.

Nov. 1-Jan. 31: Daily limit six salmon, including up to two adults. Anglers must release all chinook and wild coho. Minimum size 12 inches.

According to the WDFW the reason for the change is to provide clarity to the salmon fishing regulations on the Humptulips River.