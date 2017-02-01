Fishing guides and other licensed occupations could see changes

A bill introduced in the House of Representatives would eliminate licensing for fishing guides, and would create a new state website portal for the occupation and a series of others.

13th District Representative Matt Manweller introduced the bill, which “eliminates certain occupational licensure and certification requirements” for 7 occupations within the state, one being a “Food fish or game fishing guide”.

HB 1361 would create a new website that would allow for public comment on anyone working within certain occupations, and allow residents to review their profiles and contact information. This site would also allow workers to list any specific training or certificates they hold.

The bill would also allow for an up to a $25 fee to create the profile, but would allow anyone free access to rate their work, leave reviews, or file a complaint.

For fishing, it would eliminate the license, but requires a profile on the new website for guides.

This would not eliminate licenses required to commercially fish, operate a charter boat, or process fish.

The bill has been referred to the Business & Financial Services committee, which features local Representative Jim Walsh as Assistant Ranking Minority Member as well as Rep. Brian Blake.

Any individual working in the state in one or more of the following occupations must have an active registration profile on the Washington effective licensing port web site:

(1) Animal massage;

(2) Auctioneer;

(3) Boxing announcer;

(4) Food fish or game fishing guide, or both;

(5) Landscape architect;

(6) Manicurist; and

(7) Horse floater